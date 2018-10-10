TWC Media Set For Atmosphere Of Worship 2018

Multi Media Gospel entertainment and Promotion Company, TWC Media Ltd, owners of Worshipculture Radio, an online gospel Radio is set for the 5th edition of its annual Worship event titled Atmosphere Of Worship 2018.

The event which is usually hosted by Worshipculture Crew, the worship team managed by TWC has as its theme for this year #myworshipmytestimony and will also feature an award winning Nigerian gospel music sensation, Mercy Chinwo, Minister Sam, Joshua Israel, Pastor Nonso, Goodness Patrick and Wale Osewa.

According to the convener and the group President, Mr Sly Etuk, the event is slated for Sunday, 11th November 2018 at the prestigious RCCG, Cornerstone Parish, My Father’s House, Okota Lagos.

About Worshipculture Crew and Atmosphere Of Worship

Worshipculture Crew is a worship team that was set up by TWC in 2015 and it’s comprised of great and dedicated worship leaders from different denominations who are passionate about leading people in worship of the almighty God.

While Atmosphere Of Worship is an annual event organized by TWC Media sto gather people from all works of life for an intimate session of worship and complete surrender in obedience to God. It’s a divine mandate which is backed up with testimonies.

As usual, AOW 2018 will be a time of deep worship and thanksgiving for a successful hosting of the event for good 5 editions.