Nollywood Actress Angel Samuda shows off hot thigh in New shoot

Nollywood actress cum fashion designer, Angel Samuda is definitely one sexy diva who doesn’t fall short of expectations when it comes to being awesome.

The beautiful thespian was seen posing stylishly in New shoot while also showing off hot thigh.

Asides acting, Angel Samuda is a fast rising fashion designer who manages the fashion brand, Touch of Sas, which was founded in 2015.

Angel boost of a balance career as an actor and fashion designer. Her brand has been responsible in bringing new design and trend to the fashion world. Recently nominated as the best fashion brand by NFA.