modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Gov't Imposes Tax On Luxury Vehicle...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Spirit of Naija

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Clears Hospital Bills for Mothers at Lagos Hospital (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Clears Hospital Bills for Mothers at Lagos Hospital (photos)

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, along with her Mibi House of Hope Foundation team were guest at the Lagos Island Maternity Home recently.

The actress and her team took a tour around the hospital facilities and also donated relief materials to some patients in the hospital as well as help cleared the bills for some patients owing.

She stated that the best part of the visit was that after making the payments, the mothers with their babies have been discharged after a long time.”

7212018103856 mimi 6

7212018103857 mimi 1

7212018103859 mimi 3

7212018103859 mimi 8

7212018103859 mimi 7

7212018103859 mimi 5

7212018103859 mimi 2

7212018103859 mimi 4

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

quot-img-1Dont expect to have a clean kitchen when you always eat fruits and vegetables.

By: olive ofori mensah quot-img-1
body-container-line