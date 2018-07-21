Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Clears Hospital Bills for Mothers at Lagos Hospital (photos)

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, along with her Mibi House of Hope Foundation team were guest at the Lagos Island Maternity Home recently.

The actress and her team took a tour around the hospital facilities and also donated relief materials to some patients in the hospital as well as help cleared the bills for some patients owing.

She stated that the best part of the visit was that after making the payments, the mothers with their babies have been discharged after a long time.”