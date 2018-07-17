Actress, Mercy Aigbe in Fresh Trouble over Exposing Outfit

Lots of fans who take their time to support the Nigerian entertainment industry especially Nollywood understands how their job can make them take certain roles but they still belive that things should be done with caution.

Recently, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was not not spared as some of her fans came blasting her over her dressing which brought out the fresh part of her milk factory.

The actress was dressed in a jump suit which was for a role she was to play but the sad part was that the sacred part of her body was too exposed.

hakinconjuomo1: I appreciate u a lot Bt Pls dress well

chioma_dibie: U don't dress ur kids but u dress urself🙃 too bad!

Queensblingz: Remember u hv a 17yrs old girl, dress in d way u want to be address as a mum. Is too late to start flaunting breast.

tosino10: But remember that your body is a temple of God, u don't need to naked ur selfish u're a public figure lay good example for the youngs one okay.

Elohorchiawolamoke: Ha ! You don fe expose cleavage too. Hmmm

Waletuzy: Rubbish nd u call ur slf a mother

