1 hour ago | Music News

Rapper, Phyno Shows off his Latest Rolls Royce Phantom

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Indigeous rapper, Phyno, is not joking when he sets his mind to achieve great aims just the way he planned in getting one of the best rides for himself.

The singer has just gotten himself a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom and decided to celebrate it with his fans as he showed off on social media.

Some might see this as show off but to him, it might just be his own way of motivating someone out there to work hard to be able to achieve his dreams.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

