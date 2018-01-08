modernghana logo

2 hours ago | AMEBO

Striker, Victor Anichebe brings new lover to Nigeria?

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
It is no longer news that Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe and billionaire daughter, popular oil magnet, Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy, are no longer together.

The one time love birds have since gone their separate ways over challenging issues which ensued between them some months back.

Well, Victor is doing fine and not bothered about the breakup because his heart may have found another woman to cover the wound.

Just saying though because during the festive celebration, the player returned to the country, Anambra state, with a British lady by name Maggie Malcheva.

The duo have been seen hanging out together for a while until the player decided to bring her over to the country as they were seen spending out time together.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

