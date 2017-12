Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, is just too sexy for some men to overlook as the actress continues to torment people with her beauty.

She is really blessed with real beauty that even without makeup, she is still a beauty to behold even in scorching sun.

Chacha was on fire recently after taking a selfie while in the bathroom and left everyone wishing to have her kind of beauty.

Does she really look like a mother of two; definitely no because she has been able to mould herself that her hubby will not be able to look outside.