modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Amira Ibrahim Unveiled as Judge Ahead of Miss Tourism Nigeria 2017

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Readers Choice

As the new addition to 53 Extra, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, TV presenter/host is truly any Photographer's dream and Red carpet delight. @amiraIbrahim_alfa

A graduate of Advertising from the University of The Arts London, UK and recent Masters degree holder in Theatre Arts from Middlesex University London, UK. Amira is currently the face of AFWN & AFWL 2017.

In 2016, Amira was named 'most promising red carpet host' during the Glam & Essence style award & runway show.

Amira is not only the newest face on the scene but also the "It" girl with the ultimate "X factor".

Amira is a Media Fox.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Readers Choice

TOP STORIES

Parliament ‘Approves’ Controversial Towing Levy

24 minutes ago

Expect More Rains And Disasters—NADMO Warns

24 minutes ago

quot-img-1WOMEN OF GHANA ARE MOST BEAUTIFUL,MOST BEAUTIFUL IS GHANA WOMEN

By: prince of nile quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line