Kenneth Okonkwo Wins at the Election Petition Tribunal

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
21 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actor, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo, who represented the Nigerian Army in the Rivers State Election Tribunal has won the case for his client

The Tribunal agreed with the submissions of the Legal Luminary, Dr Okomkwo that the Petitioners failed to prove the allegations made against the Army beyond reasonable doubt in its judgment delivered on the 27th of June, 2017 in Abuja and consequently dismissed the Election petition as lacking in merit

