This page is a communist page ; it subjects people's true feelings to sanction and publishes only what suits their whims and caprices.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Kenneth Okonkwo Wins at the Election Petition Tribunal
Nollywood actor, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo, who represented the Nigerian Army in the Rivers State Election Tribunal has won the case for his client
The Tribunal agreed with the submissions of the Legal Luminary, Dr Okomkwo that the Petitioners failed to prove the allegations made against the Army beyond reasonable doubt in its judgment delivered on the 27th of June, 2017 in Abuja and consequently dismissed the Election petition as lacking in merit
