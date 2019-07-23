Cecilia's Hubris Is Unfettered

Auntie Ceci why did you let loose your hubris? You must've had a bad day or a nightmarish experience. Go figure it out, the noise at the market place don't stop until the traders close their stores.

So, was it an act of a demon from Neptune or you saw Medusa's dreadful head with the serpents dangling everywhere?

I was told you tamed your hubris long ago at the banks of the Thames River. But I was fooled. You've today, unveiled your true self to the world. I've heard some argue that this behaviour is uncharacteristic of you. They say you're super nice. And they think perhaps the intern at the centre of this controversy might've stepped on your toehold.

Did she?

Remember, issues don't become controversial until the actors stir them up with their broad brushes. Be it a faux pas or social gaffe or any issue that raises eyebrows. And that error will linger as long as the hubris tries to defend the indefensible or double down.

Let me ask you:

Do you know where experience begins?

It starts from the cradle. From one's first job, one's first internship, one's first interview, one's first fight, and one's first step in any endeavour.

Don't you know, the strongest and most powerful man you ever know today was once a greenhorn or had no experience?

We are all rough diamonds we sparkle when we are processed.

How dare you spray the atmosphere with this miasma, that foul-smell like gas. It still hangs around you because you don't seem to recognise its ramifications. Is this how we do gender balance?

"You don't let an intern call a minister, an elderly person like me?

You're right! The arrogance of it. Oh!. Hubris, hubris has broken loose.

Did the intern say anything wrong that the public isn't privy to?

Or you just got ticked off because she has no experience?

I think you'll find yourself being held up to public ridicule from now on.

Thank goodness that amongst us there are those that found in minnows the strength of the bison. There are those that saw in the weakling, the strong jaws of the Crocks.

There are those that found in the inexperienced the powerful wings of the Eagle and indeed there are those that found in the greenhorn the commanding legs of the Elephant.

They believed in them. The saw greatness in them and they knew the interns could conquer the world one day and they encouraged them to realise their dreams and aspirations.

Alhaji Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. Editor-In-Chief of the 'New Crusading Guide' Newspaper mentored his once protege Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Today, Anas become a household name in the country. And there are many out there...I mean countless of them.

In 1993, Mr. Elvis Aryeh former Editor of the Daily Graphic asked me to participate in an editorial conference of the reputable news outlet. I learned it was the first time they'd invited an intern to do so. It was an eye-opener for me. That's how we build experience.

When we give people the chance they give us the choice.

When Mr. Joe Bradford Nyina then Graphic Castle correspondent asked me to partner him to cover a former World Bank deputy director at the Castle the naysayers thought it was odd. But Mr. Nyinah believed in me and I proved the doubters wrong. That was the first time I met former President Jerry Rawlings.

I was inexperienced when I interviewed Vice President John Atta Mills at the Castle Osu, courtesy of 'The New Dawn' now defunct. Someone (one Mr. Eshun) believed in me.

And the Prof. was pleased with my performance.

I was fairly young, fairly inexperienced, fairly learning the rudiments, when Dr. Edward Mahama, PNC, introduced me to former President Hilla Limann and Fmr. Finance Minister Kojo Botsio under President Nkrumah administration. And I interviewed both personalities.

Send the hubris back to the stable and give the intern the opportunity to rise. Be reminded, politicians come and go but the media like the northern star stands sturdy.

Please read below:

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's faux pad with Adom FM Intern Rahinatu Abdul Bach.

"Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has told off a Multimedia intern, emphasising, her request for an interview is disrespectful because she is an intern.

‘Who gave you the permission to call me to speak to me directly like that?’ she sternly told Rahinatu Abdul Bach who is also a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

‘You don’t respect…please go off’ she spoke in Twi before dropping the line. The incident took place on July 12, 2019 when Rahinatu Abdul Bach had been directed by Adom FM editor Samuel Dowuona.

The intern wanted to get the ministry’s reaction to reports, persons caught littering are ordered to pick up the litter or sweep streets.

The Adom FM editor later spoke to the Sanitation minister over the incident. She asked that the radio station shows respect to her office by not sending interns to interview the minister.

“You don’t let an intern call a minister, an elderly person like me? Please respect the office even if you don’t respect me as a human being”

“How do you allow an intern to call your minister, Ah.”

The intern has said she was shaken by the minister’s reaction and found it hard to leave the recording booth after the line dropped.

She said she has always considered herself a strong woman capable of holding her own in the profession. She is interning to improve her chances to find a job in the media industry after school."