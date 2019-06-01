Should President Akufo-Addo Rid Himself Of The Top Echelons Of All The Entities That Make Up Ghana's National Security Apparatus, Immediately?

Why has the Emile Short Commission's report still not been made public, one wonders? An old wag I know proffered an answer: " Kofi, please note that the fact that the Emile Short Commission report has still not been published, after so many months, by even a well-focused government, such as that led by a serious-minded leader like President Akufo-Addo, illustrates perfectly, how powerful the criminal elements that control our system from the shadows, still are, despite Akufo-Addo's reformist instincts. " Hmmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa.

Be that as it may, it is pretty obvious to even an old fool like Kofi Thompson, that those at the presidency whose job it is to ensure that President Akufo-Addo reads and accepts all the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission, and orders its immediate publication for Ghanaian society to be able to read the entirety of its contents too, have failed to serve the well-meaning leader, who gave them the opportunity to serve their country and its people. They must all be sacked.

Unfortunately, because our national security apparatus has been hijacked by criminals, who are busy packing it with thugs and myrmidons even as we speak - mostly vile rogues previously in the employ of private militias owned by NPP hardliners such as the so-called Delta Force and the Invincible Forces - the president does not seem to be aware of the actual level of indiscipline afflicting Ghanaian society today. Pity.

If he did, why would a shrewd leader like President Akufo-Addo not understand clearly, the vital need for his administration to quickly restore professionalism in the security agencies, particularly the secret services meant to protect the Republic of Ghana - and take the first steps in that regard, by immediately publishing the Emile Short Commission's report, and accepting all its recommendations: and move swiftly to implement all of them?

That the president does not seem to understand the extent of the erosion of the moral fabric of Ghanaian society, which is fueling the indiscipline amongst our younger generations nationwide, is an indictment of Bryan Acheampong

& Co - all of whom must, to a man, be regarded by every patriotic Ghanaian who cares about the stability of their nation, as treacherous traitors who ought to tried for treason. Perhaps those who say that it is typical of the NPP that a man who might, or might not be, a CIA agent, is a national security minister in Nkrumah's Ghana, are right in the assumption they make?

Finally, for all the reasons outlined above, President Akufo-Addo must rid himself of the top echelons of all the entities that make up Ghana's national security apparatus. They have failed Ghanaians and their nation terribly. We rest our case.