NPP bigwigs guilty of both sins must end their historical-revisionism and Akan tribal-supremacist nonsense

Dear critical-reader, unlike many African nations, beautiful and bountiful Ghana, is a largely stable country, whose many ethnicities coexist peacefully, nationwide, in local communities made up of extended family clans united by ties of consanquinity and marriage. Long may that be so. Amen.

It is in that vein that it

ought to be now made plain to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) bigwigs that to secure the longterm well-being of our Republic, and ensure the protection of the overall longterm welfare of ordinary people across Ghana, they must put a stop to their two major sins against Mother Ghana:

The NPP's bigwigs, who are guilty of it, must end their unhelpful penchant for historical-revisionism in their desire to recreate Ghana's history in their own image, so to speak. Ditto (and, here, one speaks as an Akan royal, from Akyem Osiem and Tontro, one's self, oooo, it ought to be pointed out, Ghanafuor, lol), stop their dangerous Akan tribal supremacist tendancy, of treating some of today's progeny of Ghana's pre-colonial traditional tribal ruling elites, as Solomonic-wise-oracles and infallible living deities, before whom we must somehow all bow, lol.

Today's progeny of our pre-colonial traditional tribal ruling elites are most certainly neither infallible nor Omnipotent, oooo, Massa. Full stop. And, in any case, some of us refuse to bow before them, as a matter of principle - despite respecting all of today's progeny of our pre-colonial traditional tribal ruling elites, nationwide, on a purely human level. Yoooooooo...

The question wise and aspirational Africans such as the good people of Ghana ought to ponder over is: What if, in direct contrast to the peace loving one-nation worldview of the present-day progeny of our precolonial traditional tribal ruling elites, ruthless power hungry ones emerge tomorrow amongst them, as greed-filled tyrannical secessionist warlords with Dark Ages mentalities and worldviews, determined to embark on treasonable guerrilla wars of seccession, to destabilise our Republic? What then, Ghanafuor? Yoooooooo...

Amidst this needless controversy the question to ponder over is: Why does former President Kufuor now feel compelled to tell the nation that it was the Asantehene who made the opting in, of Ghana, into the Highly Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPC), possible for his government, in the early stages of his presidency, lol? Amazing.

With the greatest respect, that absurd claim, is utter nonsense, if truth be told: (https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/293361468749983180/ghana-enhanced-heavily-indebted-poor-countries-hipc-debt-initiative). Why insult the intelligence of ordinary Ghanaians so, I ask, dear critical reader? Haaba.

It is most unfortunate that so many of the NPP's bigwigs constantly seek to take the revisionist path, when it comes to rendering the real and actual history of our homeland Ghana. That is intolerable in a multiethnic nation such as ours, ooooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

For the digital-native-demographic amongst Ghana's younger generations who aren't familiar with the history of those times, dear critical-reader, it so happens that at the material time that former President Kufuor situates his astonishing claim that it was the Asantehene who singlehandedly made it possible for Ghana to be allowed to opt in into the HIPC Initiative, the fact of the matter, is that there was vociferous opposition from Progressives across Ghana, to the idea of HIPC, which made the Kufuor administration hesitant about opting in - while all the Paris Club nations' ambassadors accredited to Ghana, on the other hand, were enthusiastically urging his government to accept the HIPC initiative, simultaneously, so as to spur economic growth, and improve lives in base-of-the-pyramid demographics nationwide. Full stop. Case closed. No ifs and buts there, koraaaa, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

So let us therefore be clear about this pure nonsense on bamboo stilts: Not even the reigning Monarchs of Europe can influence such decisions, oooo, Massa. With the greatest respect, the NPP's bigwigs should leave the Asantehene out of this, oooo, Ghanafuor. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, ooooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

That said, perhaps it would be better all round for former President Kufuor (who looks incredibly well, by the way, one is happy to observe, from afar), to continue quietly enjoying his status as an elder statesman, and thank Providence for being the recipient of the many super-generous state benefits provided him by Mother Ghana, which, he, it ought to be pointed out, famously denied his predecessor in office, former President Rawlings during his tenure as President, and stop this revisionist-toli that is unworthy of him. Full stop. Yoooooooo...

Perhaps for common-good reasons, the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media could tabulate, for ordinary Ghanaians, just how much has been spent by hapless taxpayers on former President Kufuor's overly-generous retirement benefits, thus far, since his tenure ended in January 2009? No? Yes? Is that doable in fact-checked-fashion, anaaa, lol? Yoooooooo...

Whatever be the case, in the final analysis, ordinary folk in Ghana aren't fools, oooo. Yoooooooo. Yes, our greed-filled, state capture rent-seeking hard-of-hearing elites might appear to be getting away with their egregious-rolling-perfidy - but that nonetheless does not negate the on-the-ground-reality that ours is a country facing a ruinous power crisis yet again, and an unprecedented cost of living crisis, which also happens to be a bankrupted African nation-state sitting atop a ticking social time bomb: a ticking social time bomb, which could explode at any given moment, with disastrous consequences for all Ghana's societal demographics, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

Furthermore, dear critical-reader, is the known world not on the cusp of the AI-bedrocked era of the 4th, 5th and 6th industrial revolutions, even as we speak, I ask? That is why, today, in 2024, we need to acknowledge that just as there is no tribal grouping that is superior or inferior to another, in our unitary Republic, so also is there no Traditional Tribal Paramountcy, anywhere on the surface of the sovereign territorial landmass of our Motherland Ghana, which is inferior or superior to another, oooo, Ghanafuor. Full stop. Yoooooooo...

Notice is served to the NPP's Akan tribal supremacists that Progressives in Ghana have unfinished business to complete in the fullness of time: Punishing today's progeny of the precolonial traditional tribal ruling elites for the sins of their ancestors who fought in past pillaging wars to conquer territory and capture prisoners to sell to European slave traders, and, punishing today's progeny of our precolonial ruling elites for their ancestors' complicity in the occupation of our Motherland by colonialists. Yoooooooo...

On the basis that inherited privilege is the biggest enemy of meritocracy, as a prelude to abolishing the Chieftaincy institution, at the

appropriate time, all Stool lands across Ghana will be seized, nationalised and redistributed to landless families to build family homes in new planned green climate smart communities - ditto seized nationalised Stool lands given out to enterprising individuals needing land for their geeen economy projects, nationwide. Full stop.

100-year reparation bonds will be issued to compensate Chiefs for the seizure of their landholdings - from which they can raise cash as and when needed, by discounting them in secondary markets created by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), for trading in those 100-year green bonds, lol, Ghanafuor. Fair is fair. Full stop. Yoooooooo...

Finally, dear critical-reader, in light of all the above, it is crucial that it is made absolutely clear to the NPP's confounded bigwigs guilty of both sins against Mother Ghana that the time has now come for them to end, once and for all, their tiresome historical-revisionism, and irritating Akan tribal supremacist nonsense, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo. A word to the wise...