Should the private sector develop both the Odaw River and Odaw canal banks into adventure parks - as a nature-bedrocked flood prevention measure?

Dear critical-reader, over the decades, trillions of old cedis of taxpayer-cash have been sunk into dredging the Odaw River annually, as a flood prevention measure. Yet, the intended results have never manifested - and the flooding continues to ruin lives and destroy properties, year in year out.

The question that the wise and aspirational Africans who live in Accra ought to ponder over is: Why don't the authorities hand management of the Odaw River to the best and most capable of Ghana's green economy's players - to repurpose the banks of the Odaw River and the Odaw canal into adventure parks in a conservation through ecotourism initiative that will include the replanting mangroves and the transformation of both banks of the Odaw River and the Odaw canal, into parallel adventure parks, as a nature-bedrocked flood prevention measure?

In light of that, perhaps the Government of Ghana, and the Greater Accra Regional Administration should simply give the whole shebang to a consortium of our green economy's most capable entrepreneurs, led by Ghana's foremost green entrepreneur, Eugene Kofi Boakye-Yiadom, aka Master-Planner1, as a public private partnership (PPP), with the Ghana Armed Forces' Engineering Regiment, with a set-agreed-deadline for project completion.

With such a PPP business model, the Odaw canal could be developed as a waterway project within a lengthy adventure park alongside both banks, with pubs, alfresco dining restaurants, luxury traditional straw-roofed hut-style accommodation, etc., etc..on flat-bottomed barges that rise as the tide rises, lol. No? Yes? Doable?

Finally, dear critical-reader, if decades of repeatedly doing what has never really worked effectively - merely dredging the Odaw River and Odaw canal - has been the financial equivalent of pouring money down a blackhole, without trace, lol, then perhaps the powers that be would be wise to allow the private sector to develop both the Odaw River and the Odaw canal's banks into parallel adventure parks, as an effective nature-bedrocked bleeding-edge flood prevention measure, beneficial to Accra's residents year round. Full stop. Case closed. A word to the wise...