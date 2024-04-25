Has the time now come for the AfDB to ban special purpose companies domiciled in offshore tax havens from accessing its funds?

It is vital, dear critical-reader, that as the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFA), become more apparent to the world, and begin to be cottoned on to, by the most innovative entrepreneurs across the continent, that all Africa-focused financial institutions, such as the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), take the lead, in banning special purpose companies domiciled in offshore tax havens, from accessing their funds, for projects in Africa. Such entities were, and, are, set up, by their fraudulent promoters, to make plundering Africa in broad daylight, easy and legitimate. Full stop. Nothing more, nothing less. Yooooooooo...

Nothing can justify fraud of any kind wherever in the world it occurs - and wherever on the planet Earth it occurs, after trials in properly constituted law courts, and being found guilty by juries of their peers, perpetrators of fraud deserve to be locked up literally for life without the possibility of parole for deceiving ordinary folk whose life savings they plunder (or are plundering even as we speak), so mercilessly.

Coming closer to home, it is vital that African governments wake up to the fact that they must, as a matter of some urgency, ban investors who set up special purpose offshore vehicles in tax havens, such as Mauritius and Luxembourg, for example, from operating in the continent.

Such companies are established to enable their promoters (amongst other perfidious reasons), to dodge taxes in their own home countries, engage in illicit financial flows across Africa, including money laundering, and, as more green funding becomes available for Africa, enable them to fraudulently hoover-up zillions of climate resilience funding, earmarked for Africa.

The case of Moringa, which is busy using local professional-enablers, such as lawyers, to enable it weaponise Ghana's justice delivery system to legitimise its fraudulent attempted takeover of the unique profit-sharing agrisector organic social impact palm oil processor, founded by the brilliant Issa Ouedraogo,

B-BOVID, is a case in point.

It is a bellweather example of perpetrated fraud that urgently needs independent international investigations, to expose those behind what is an egregious one-sided partnership deal, secured via an unconscionable agreement, drawn up by allegedly conflicted lawyers. Sickening. Shabby. Disgraceful. Abominable. Unpardonable.

As it happens, it is a matter now before arbitrators, but which nonetheless must be investigated by outside international bodies, to prevent injustice of the very worst kind (in which twisted halftruths taken out of context, and plain afterthought-falsehoods deployed to paint an honest entrepreneur black and ruin his reputation that way, to facilitate the hijacking of B-BOVID from him in broad daylight), from occurring.

These independent international investigations into the attempted takeover of B-BOVID, by Moringa, must be carried out now, not tomorrow. Full stop. Case closed. A word to the wise...