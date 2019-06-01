Expose Your Business And Articles To Millions On LinkedIn

One of the best social media which can widely expose the work of any writer or promote your business is the LinkedIn, yet many people worldwide, are not aware of the significance of this great social media, which has profiles of great celebrities, business entrepreneurs, Politicians, and philanthropists.

On LinkedIn, I have over seven thousand (7,268) followers in my network, including, 45 Groups, and 10 Companies. I shouldn’t have got that chance to have that number of followers on the LinkedIn social platform but the fact that I have written hundreds of articles, based on different subjects, on various social media, those looking for a particular topic in Google, Bing and Yahoo search engines, always stumble upon my profile. Then after reading what I have written, some request if they could join my network.

Why am I writing this article? There are many writers whose articles don’t generate enough views or readers. For example, some of my articles on ModernGhana news site have generated between 6,000 to 15,000 views, the lowest is 600 views. Due to what I write about my name appears in several search engines, linking readers to the platforms where that article can be read.

Thus, since every article, I post on ModernGhana news, also is posted on LinkedIn, every week, I get between 45 and 102 people, visiting my profile to know who the writer Joel Savage is. This is one of the reasons I am writing this article for many writers to make their work available to readers on LinkedIn, who knows what might come out of it?

Once, you gain that status, the LinkedIn management sends a weekly message to tell you the number of those who visited your profile. Well, if you want to see those who visit your profile, you may have to upgrade your profile to meet those people, probably, they are interested to engage business with you. If you haven’t upgrade your profile, you can’t see them, even though they have seen who you are, they can write to you but you can’t respond.

Some readers may read what you have written on ModernGhana news site, yet some prefer to make comment on the same article you posted on the LinkedIn platform. For example, about one of my articles entitled “A Slave Has No Rights To An Inheritance,’ on ModernGhana new site, the readers made these comments on LinkedIn.

Nico C.M. van Staalduinen, at the Consulate of Bulgaria to the Republic of Ghana, said:

“Nobody needs to be anybody's slave if you stand up on time! One of the problems is that Africans are too polite, too patient and only stand up when finally walked over and then exploding in violence. Stand up on time, at the first attempt of anybody to push you down and all will well.”

Then one Chief Gyamerah Djebou I Happy Koffi, said: “We weren’t polite until the Bible arrived that’s a fact.” And one Albert Dodoo also said “Perceptions always in abundance!!

A piece of advice which makes writing more interesting is, never compete with anyone if you are a writer. If you can write three articles in a week or even one, be happy. Also, avoid writing long articles, instead, write short articles with all the ingredients to make it enjoyable. Many people hate long and discourse articles.

Finally, registering at the LinkedIn social platform is free, therefore, let your work be seen. Even though, I chose one of LinkedIn's titles, "How to publish a post on LinkedIn," I am not going to explain because it's very easy to find your way how to post articles after the registration.

After reading this article, if you don't see my profile any longer on LinkedIn social media, means it's the work of the US government. They have been scared to death ever since we (Joel Savage, Scientist Johan Dongen, and the German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler) launched the blog" Secrets Of Aids And Ebola Facts Journal."

With Johan Van Dongen, our accounts were frozen and deleted on Twitter, LinkedIn, BeBee, Facebook, etc, we fought very hard to bring them back. However, I haven't got back Biz Sugar, Hacker News, and Surfingbird.

The true definition of Democracy in America is to commit crimes in the third world countries, yet they fear the payback for their crimes.