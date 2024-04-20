Is Jean Adukwei Mensa A Member Of The Akyem Mafia?

Following the dismissal of Miss Charlotte Osei, the former head of the Electoral Commission, Akufo Addo, appointed Jean Mensa to the position. The president claimed that Miss Osei wasn't qualified because she was working for the NDC party rather than the interests of the country. However, since Jean Mensa took office, this woman has harmed Ghanaians and the country as a whole, as she continues to violate the Constitution, leading many to believe that she is a part of the Akyem Mafia.

Why is Akufo Addo's government accused of being run by the Akyem Mafia, and how did the group come to be known by that name? As a Ghanaian, who has lived in Italy and can speak and write the Italian language, I would like Ghanaians to be familiar with this devastating underworld group that has terrorized Italy for decades, together with other criminal organizations like the Ndrangheta and the Camorra. Don’t be a fool to underestimate the ruthless power of these Italian criminal gangs.

Although many who watch movies about it may believe it never happened or is fictional, the Italian Mafia is a criminal organization that originated in Sicily, Calabria, and Campania and spread to northern Italy, Europe, and beyond. The mafia is interested in gaining economic dominance, money from illegal taxes, weapons, people, and drugs. A wealthy person who receives a letter from the Mafia demanding payment of a portion of their riches could face a short life expectancy or even execution if they disobey.

This underworld clan's destructive tendency is comparable to that of Akufo Addo's government, which is also composed of his relatives Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko, despite the latter's non-official membership in the NPP government. As a result, if the phrase "Akyem-Mafia" has gained popularity in Ghanaian political history, it is because of Akufo Addo and his family's voracious appetite, devoid of any thought, consideration, empathy, regret, sympathy, or feelings. The Mafia is a vicious group.

Don't underestimate Akufo Addo's brutality; he is a violent man who wouldn't hesitate to murder a million Ghanaians to achieve his goals. If the president doesn't like the widespread corruption and criminality that have wrecked the country, including its economy, businesses, and investments, and are pushing the poor Ghanaians into poverty, he will admit his crimes against the people, but his only concern is power, and how to make his failed vice president, Bawumia, president.

Now let’s return to the topic and question of “Is Jean Adukwei Mensa a cunning member of the Akyem Mafia?” Ever since Akufo Addo appointed Jean Mensa as the head of the Electoral Commission, her tenure has brought more political turmoil and suffering to the people of Ghana, than any EC head in the country’s political history. Jean Mensa shares Akufo Addo's contempt for whether her actions have an impact on others. She serves and listens to Akufo Addo alone because the president appointed her.

I am compelled to inquire as to whether this woman, who has the character of Jezebel, is a part of Akufo Addo's Ayem-Mafia regarding her actions, which have had a detrimental effect on Ghanaians. Yes, Jean is included in this group as long as she is a woman whose evil deeds have led to the deaths of innocent people in Ghana, breaking the Constitution. Jean Mensa is a wicked woman whose actions keep destroying Ghanaians and the nation while benefiting the NPP government.

Throughout history, there have been several political assassinations of women in many countries worldwide, including India. When investigating the causes of these deaths, treason is sometimes implicated. It is noteworthy that Jean Mensa has been implicated in the worst of these cases. Another troubling development today is that "confidential laptops" for the commission, which had vanished, have been found in the possession of some Electoral Commission officials.

Nevertheless, Jean Mensa continues to lead Ghana's Electoral Commission, a nation full of academicians, graduates, professors, scholars, and journalists, and it seems they feel happy about it. In a nation rich in gold, diamonds, oil, cocoa, and other valuable commodities, yet, nothing benefits the people, why do Ghanaians fear so much that they have allowed wrong things to happen without taking action? The wealth of the country benefits a few, mostly the Akyem Mafia and the NPP politicians.

Whichever tribe Jean Adukwei Mensa comes from in Ghana, as long as she is associated with the Akyem Mafia, follows Akufo Addo's instructions, and eventually accedes to his demands, she is considered a complete member of the group. She is a very evil person who doesn't give a damn about how the criminal and corrupt policies of the NPP government harm regular Ghanaians, therefore, we shouldn’t feel sorry for her when the time she needs to be dealt with arrives. She wants to set Ghana ablaze but will burn in it.

While I do not advocate for violence, Jean Mensa deserves the best payback because she does not seem to care about the plight of the underprivileged. In conclusion, to bring about the peace that Ghanaians deserve and build a better future for the next generation, including the unborn, Jean Mensa and the NPP must be removed from office. This fight should not be seen as one between the NPP and the NDC, but rather as one between the NPP and all Ghanaians who cherish genuine democracy.