Like Master, Like Apprentice, Both Bawumia And Akufo Addo Are The Same

Managers are critical to the success of any organization, be it government, business, factory, or industry. Therefore, the primary responsibility of management is to establish the framework required for the business or government to run successfully. Since everything in the nation has collapsed under the administration of President Akufo Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, that indicates that the people in charge of Ghana are incompetent.

If the president himself has acknowledged his mistakes and promised that the next president will improve things, how can Ghanaians possibly think Bawumia will be superior to Akufo Addo? If Akufo Addo, the master, has failed, how can his apprentice, Bawumia, succeed? A good leader's intelligence and skill will motivate the vice president to oversee an effective government; however, as Akufo Addo lacks these qualities, he and Bawumia have both miserably failed.

Considering that Bawumia is a part of the same disastrous government that brought down the economy, businesses, and investments, why should any smart Ghanaian be interested in learning about Bawumia and his potential to use magic to transform Ghana? The biggest error Ghanaians will ever make is allowing Bawumia to be elected president through vote manipulation since he can never defeat Mahama in any competition. Ghana, as a rich nation, has suffered enough under the NPP government.

Most Ghanaians, particularly the ignorant NPP politicians, continue to waste their time attacking John Mahama or the NDC, while they ignore finding solutions to the problems that have affected Ghanaians, the economy, and investments. The NPP will be forced into opposition quickly because they have been deceiving Ghanaians for too long. The people are intelligent enough to distinguish between Akufo Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Mahama, who are the best and most competent.

The majority of Ghanaians are so familiar with politics in the nation that they have realized Bawumia will continue to lie about creating jobs if elected president. Furthermore, even though Akufo Addo is aware that Bawumia lacks the qualifications to be president, his actions and declarations that he will do everything in his power to hand over power indicate that he doesn’t care about the people; but wants Bawumia to conceal hidden financial crimes that Ghanaians do not know about.

Even though Bawumia is boasting about winning the presidency since he believes Jean Mensa can make that happen through rigging. However, I want to assure him that this is not going to happen. Ghanaians are at their breaking point due to the harm inflicted by the NPP government, therefore, the people will unite and crush the apprentice's nation-wrecking agenda and corruption. Another Assin North experience will hit the NPP.