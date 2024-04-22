Afenyo-Markin Should Be Truthful About Ghana's Economy; This Is How The NPP Destroyed It

The assertion made by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Efutu, that "Ghana's economy would've been worse if the NDC was in power" is false and deceptive. It must be corrected because Ghana's economy flourished under the NDC when everything was reasonably priced, with booming businesses. If the NPP has failed, they need to stop telling lies to Ghanaians since it won't benefit them in any way but instead shows their dishonesty and lack of accountability.

I think that I shouldn't have written this article; instead, the Ghanaian media (excluding the corrupt and dishonest state-sponsored media) should have written to challenge Afenyo-Markin's falsehood. However, since no one is willing to do so, even though Ghanaians are aware of the MP’s lies, I feel compelled to write about how exactly the NPP destroyed the country's economy, businesses, and investments because sometimes people who make such untrue statements need to be challenged.

Akufo Addo, a self-described human rights advocate without a legal degree, is an opportunist who entered politics through the influence of his father, a former Ghanaian politician, judge, and member of the "Big Six" who spearheaded the country's independence. Akufo Addo, like many Ashantis, is capable of boasting and making promises, but since tribalism is so strong, he was able to win over a large number of blind, obliging followers. I'm glad to report that earlier he was a liar and corrupt.

The current president had a lot of debt when he first entered politics. Despite not having a good education, he has a strong desire to live a lavish lifestyle, but even now, he still hates having to work hard to succeed. Akufo Addo's genius is his ability to accomplish goals in fake, criminal, or illegal ways rather than depending on the proper strategies for success. He squandered his early years as president by taking opulent flights to conferences that didn't advance the interests of the country.

Akufo Addo refused to generate jobs, and the majority of Ghana's export earnings were misdirected to foreign countries. He was so preoccupied with this massive corruption that he neglected to revitalize the faltering industries that provided jobs for the populace. Sam Ablakwa Okudzeto was vilified by many in a country where criticism is often seen as political when he asked the president to cut down on the amount of public money wasted on costly travels that don't advance the interests of the country.

The banking and cocoa industries are two of the faltering sectors that Akufo Addo was unable to revitalize or assist in gaining traction in. Six banks were destroyed, and more significantly, the amount of money utilized to bring the banks down was more than the amount required to keep them afloat. Investors’ anxiety over the bank's collapse led to a precipitous drop in investments. Concurrently, there has been a notable surge in corruption, impacting domestic as well as foreign investments.

As previously stated, Akufo Addo is a man who resorts to illegal tactics to solve his difficulties. The president raised port charges by more than 500 percent in an attempt to close the corruption gap that was negatively impacting the economy. This made it more difficult for local traders, businesspeople, and entrepreneurs, including spare parts dealers, to buy goods. Ken Agyapong, an NPP politician and businessman, was furious about the high duties he had to pay on imported goods for his business.

I've written extensively about that, which compelled him to name Akufo Addo as the person responsible for the pervasive corruption that has killed the economy, investments, and businesses. The NPP administration ignored developments as well as the creation of jobs, while corruption worsened. The closing of the Ghana Embassy’s accounts at the ING banks in Belgium resulted from the fact that millions were diverted to overseas accounts and that those handed to the Ghana Embassy in Brussels were found.

The nation lost a great quantity of money as a result of the government's unscrupulous dealings with foreign corporations and illegal gold dealings. At the same time, the government's corruption network grew, leading to corruption by NPP politicians with impunity, directors appointed by the government, pastors, and even heads of churches. It's shocking to see nothing more than a foundationless void in space, but 58 million dollars were squandered on a cathedral, which required the demolition of government buildings to make room for it.

As if the already dire state of the economy wasn't enough, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, together with Akufo Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, and Ken Ofori-Atta, the former finance minister, on three occasions, printed new currencies without the approval of parliament, further destabilizing the already unstable economy. Without holding back a dime, Akufo Addo embezzled more than 400 million dollars from the COVID funds.

Bawumia, the incompetent vice president who, in any developing country, should have been in prison, let alone be president, had much support to spread false propaganda, accusing the NDC of being responsible for the economic doom. However, since the NPP has no better person among their men to be the party’s presidential candidate than him, they ignored all the financial crimes he has committed with impunity and his role in destroying the economy and rather accused the NDC.

Thus, today, if Afenyo-Markin tells Ghanaians that “Ghana’s economy would’ve been worse if the NDC were in power” it illustrates the kind of a deceitful government in power. I will counsel Ghanaians to examine two important factors before they cast their ballots. They should never vote for a party that has ignored its obligations, but only showed concern when election time is approaching, and more importantly, they shouldn’t vote for a government that never accepts responsibility. Such a government doesn’t care about the poor.