Prayers Alone Can’t Help Ghana, The Bad Attitude Of Politicians Must Change

There is nothing wrong about the request to Ghanaians to pray for the country, as we often read, “Pray for Ghana,” in the newspapers but the fact is prayers alone can’t help Ghana.

Life in today's world can sometimes be so complicated and the difficulties so overwhelming, that it goes beyond our personal ability to solve them, that’s where those who believe in God, with faith, depend on prayers to solve the problem.

However, let’s think about this if a family (a nation) constantly praying to ask God for help because one of the children is a junkie, living on cocaine every day. Even though the drug-addicted child joins his siblings to pray, yet secretly doing the drugs, will that family’s prayer bring any good results?

Not at all, they can pray forty days and forty nights, the situation will be the same. This is just an analog, relating to the present situation in the country. Ghana as a country has no problem, the problem is the people. "The world has enough for everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed." Mahatma Gandhi

Ghana has enough to provide everyone’s needs but there are some government officials, politicians and others occupying higher positions, who want to enjoy alone what the entire Ghanaian citizens have suffered for decades to build with blood, sweat, and tears.

Such experiences will create difficulties for the common Ghanaians, which will definitely lead to civil unrest, political chaos or probably violence. Therefore, those calling for prayers must rather call for an attitude change in the country because greed, corruption, violence, etc, come from the heart of man.

Ghana has been a peaceful country for decades and still considered as the most peaceful country in Africa. If the citizens will continue to enjoy peace will depend on the people, therefore, those who want to enjoy alone what belongs to all Ghanaians must put away greed, corruption, nepotism, and tribalism.