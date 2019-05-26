Is The Kingdom Of God Already In Our Midst?

After John was arrested, Jesus went to Galilee preaching the Gospel of God and said," The time is fulfilled and the Kingdom of God is near; be converted and believe in the Gospel.”

With these words, the evangelist Mark describes the beginning of Jesus' activity and at the same time defines the essential content of his proclamation.

Matthew also sums up Jesus' activity in Galilee, saying, "He went around throughout Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the Gospel of the kingdom and taking care of all sorts of diseases and sickness in the people."

To everyone who prays, Jesus says “the kingdom of God is among you,” but what does Jesus mean by this statement? In what sense is the Kingdom of God in our midst?

However, we need to ask ourselves – how can the kingdom of God be already in our midst, if in our prayers, we ask God, ‘Our father, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come?

By analogy, at the scene of the crucifixion, were three crosses, one on the right, one on the left, and Jesus in the middle. Could it be that since Jesus in the middle of the thieves, the Kingdom of God is already in our midst?

Worldwide, people read the Bible daily but how effectively do the principles in the holy book influence their lives?

Because of thoughtless actions and greed, our environments are at risk and the entire world is close to calamity.

Do readers of the Gospel often forget that whatever seed a man sows today, the result is the harvest tomorrow? Therefore, expect to reap a good or bad harvest for your deeds depending on what you sowed.

What propels a man to do both good and evil is the heart. This is the reason, James 1:15, reads – “Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown, brings forth death.”

Life is now very short. People don't grow older these days. It’s hard to understand the fast rate many are dying very young. Surprisingly, many deaths were caused by the victims themselves.

People are being diagnosed with high blood pressure - hypertension, and depression, and heart attack kills a lot of people because of constant anger. You’ll be surprised to know that most of the victims wasted their entire lives in jealousy and hating other people.

When you hate someone, you are the one who suffers but not the one that you hate. You know what is troubling you that you can’t have a good sleep.

Until the kingdom comes, or if already in our midst, crime will increase, people will hate others more for no reason or because of the truth and the love for many will grow cold.

But whatever the situation, be determined to stand firm because when the devil can’t get you or turn your life around, he will give up.