The Concept Of Travel And See

A blind woman crossing a busy street with her dog in Europe

When I was young during my school days, I used to see some commercial vehicles, with bold inscriptions, "Travel and See," I didn't think about it much until I came to Europe three decades ago, to fully understand what it means to travel.

Frankly speaking, if there is a special program, which could enable Ghanaians who haven't been to Europe, the opportunity to visit, many will assume that something has terribly gone wrong in Ghana or Africa generally.

In fact, that will enable those Ghanaians who had the opportunity to visit Europe to cast their votes wisely or may probably not vote for anyone or a politician because of poor leadership.

I wonder sometimes why African leaders are not inspired to improve the continent after they travel out of the country to Europe or America.

European leaders work very hard for the people and also put the future into consideration in whatever they do but most African leaders don't think of the future the reason developments in Africa is very slow.

Hardly will one see an open gutter, or rubbish littered everywhere. In the cities and at bus stops are containers rubbish are placed. All pavements in Europe are cemented to make movements easy for everyone, including blind men or disabled people.

In Africa, some disabled people are treated very badly, while many find it hard to move around freely because of poor environmental structures. Decades after independence swept through Africa, the continent still faces many challenges.

There is no malaria in Europe because they have clean and hygienic environments, therefore, why Ghana can't invest in creating healthy environments to reduce malaria in the country, instead of depending on malaria vaccine they are not sure of its safety?

The future of the African continent is in the hands of the African leaders, they must, therefore, take the opportunity of the continent's rich mineral resources to build Africa gradually, after all, they say Rome wasn't built in a day.