Nana Akufo Addo, How Did You Come By This Fake Prophet?

When we were children, our parents did everything to make sure that when we grow, we will be decent and respectful people in society. After the death of our parents, the Bible takes over in most Ghanaians lives, as a teacher, to educate us on how to walk in the ways of God and do what Jehovah requires from us.

In this way, Nana, you know much about the Bible, which warns us about false prophets, which come to us in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Frankly speaking, the day, I read about Akufo Addo's association with this so-called Prophet Owusu Bempah, I was thrown into a state of shock.

The questions which came in mind are: where and how did Nana meet this man and what did Nana see in him to the extent that the Ghanaian leader has to belittle and underestimate himself to associate with such a person? Firstly, about friendship, the Proverbs 13:20, says: "Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm."

In my opinion, this fake prophet has made Nana Akufo Addo looks like a fool than a wise man. What kind of prophet would call another man "an animal and Satan?" Is that the sort of man Nana Addo is proud of as a 'prophet'? So Nana Addo think without this fake prophet he had no chance to win the elections to become Ghana's president?

Nana, frankly speaking, if you want to be respected as a Ghanaian leader, there are many things which are affecting your administration that you need to tackle. Don't think tackling them will bring a disgrace unto your party, instead, it will show how sincere you are as a leader which will encourage Ghanaians to vote for you without looking back.

Again, if you want to be respected, Nana, please, get rid of this fake prophet in your life as soon as possible. That man is not a prophet. He is a super dragon that spits fire in children's fairy tales. I wonder if you watched his interview about his dispute with the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Junior.

He continues to boast, who knows Kweku Baako? According to him, he is known throughout the whole world. In fact, this is the most embarrassing interview I have ever watched about someone who claims to be a man of God. The true fact I can't ignore is the animalistic character of this fake prophet affects you too, Nana.

I am very sorry to say that apart from your hard work as the president of Ghana, Nana Addo, you have an extra hard work to do about rebuilding your tarnished reputation and integrity by Nyantakyi and this fake prophet.