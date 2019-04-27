Why African Leaders Award Contracts To The Chinese Government

In October 2018, the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia, said: “The success of this country depends on how to develop human resources and not to rely solely on the natural resources.”

Following Dr. Bawumia’s remark, I asked him in an article I wrote captioned ‘why human resources development in Ghana is a waste’: What role does the NPP government play in assisting employees to develop their skills in all aspects of Human Resource Development when Ghanaians are never given that opportunity?

Again, I tried to find out from the Vice-President: How can Ghanaians apply their knowledge, skills, and ability to achieve success in the country, when all the development of the country is in the hands of the Chinese government?

It is very sad that in regards to development in Ghana, the government underestimates its citizens putting every project into the hands of the Chinese government, whilst there are skilled workers able to meet up the challenges of executing any project in Ghana.

Africa has good doctors, yet many African leaders seek medical treatment abroad when they feel to do so, yet they are the same people that encourage African doctors not to move abroad but to stay at home to look after patients.

African leaders, including the Ghanaian government, want us to understand that they have engaged the expertise of the Chinese government because of giving loans to Africa and also the cost of projects are low or affordable.

The word every African leader or politician hates is ‘Corruption,’ yet politicians are the most corruptible people on earth and where they gain much money illegally is during awarding of contracts to foreign nationals to execute projects in Africa.

The Chinese like all human beings are extremely corrupt, the reason African leaders like to work with them.

The Ugandan opposition leader, Rtd Col Dr. Kizza Besigye, recently announced an investigation scandal by America, which revealed: the former Chinese minister, Patrick Ho Chi-Ping, convicted in the US court for bribing President Museveni and Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, with $500,000 each so as to gain business favours for Chinese companies. Source: The Observer- https://bit.ly/2vqNYWI

In another development, the cost of the Entebbe expressway was constructed at $9.2m but inflated to a total cost of $479m.

In March 2019, an investigation by the US government, led to the arrest of Patrick Ho Chi-Ping and was sentenced to three years in prison by a US federal court in New York, for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme bribing African leaders through contacts made at the United Nations, to solicit for contracts on the continent. - CNN source: https://cnn.it/2U37zdx

The selfishness and greed of African leaders have no boundary. They can deny their own nationals jobs because of the kickback they receive from contracts awarded to the Chinese government.

You must, therefore, understand the reason if a Chinese who commits a crime in Africa enjoys impunity with only deportation.

The exchange of hands in Ghana, involving the taking or giving of bribe will always remain in Ghanaian politics to cause unemployment and hardships to the common Ghanaians.