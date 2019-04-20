How Can Finance Minister Ofori-Atta Trust The US Government With Ghana’s Economy?

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta- photo credit: Ghana media

I don't like the US government, whether Democrats or Republicans, they are all a bunch of unfaithful, deceitful hardened criminals, who have made Americans unsafe because of their criminal activities.

I work eight hours a day, thus; forty hours per week. During my leisure hours, I will not exhaust my precious time to generate conflicts between NDC and NPP in Ghana.

Instead, I will use my time wisely to expose the US government because many Africans at home have no idea about this evil government hiding under the canopy of Democracy.

On 31 December 2015, on the order of a court, 3,000 emails were published based on the personal correspondence of Hillary Clinton, which passed through her private mail when she was Secretary of State. This blunder later undermined her race to the White House.

Some of her emails clearly, delineate the geopolitical and economic framework that led France and the United Kingdom to the decision to overthrow a stable and one of the best governments in Africa under Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. Libya is one of the world’s richest countries and the largest African producer of oil and gas.

Hillary’s email, an UNCLASSIFIED US Department of State Case No- F-2014-20439 Doc No- C05785522, sent on April 2, 2011, by the official Sidney Blumenthal, a former close associate of Bill Clinton before Hillary, was titled “ France's client & Qaddafi's gold. ”

The summarized contents of the mail are:

France has clear economic interests at stake in the attack on Libya.

The French government has organized the anti-Gaddafi factions by initially feeding the coup leaders with weapons, money, militia trainers (even suspected of links with Al-Qaeda), intelligence and special forces on the ground.

The reasons for Sarkozy's action are above all economic and geopolitical, which the US official summarizes in 5 points: