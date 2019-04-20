How Can Finance Minister Ofori-Atta Trust The US Government With Ghana’s Economy?

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta- photo credit: Ghana media
I don't like the US government, whether Democrats or Republicans, they are all a bunch of unfaithful, deceitful hardened criminals, who have made Americans unsafe because of their criminal activities.
I work eight hours a day, thus; forty hours per week. During my leisure hours, I will not exhaust my precious time to generate conflicts between NDC and NPP in Ghana.
Instead, I will use my time wisely to expose the US government because many Africans at home have no idea about this evil government hiding under the canopy of Democracy.
On 31 December 2015, on the order of a court, 3,000 emails were published based on the personal correspondence of Hillary Clinton, which passed through her private mail when she was Secretary of State. This blunder later undermined her race to the White House.
Some of her emails clearly, delineate the geopolitical and economic framework that led France and the United Kingdom to the decision to overthrow a stable and one of the best governments in Africa under Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. Libya is one of the world’s richest countries and the largest African producer of oil and gas.
Hillary’s email, an UNCLASSIFIED US Department of State Case No- F-2014-20439 Doc No- C05785522, sent on April 2, 2011, by the official Sidney Blumenthal, a former close associate of Bill Clinton before Hillary, was titled “ France's client & Qaddafi's gold. ”
The summarized contents of the mail are: France has clear economic interests at stake in the attack on Libya.
The French government has organized the anti-Gaddafi factions by initially feeding the coup leaders with weapons, money, militia trainers (even suspected of links with Al-Qaeda), intelligence and special forces on the ground.
The reasons for Sarkozy's action are above all economic and geopolitical, which the US official summarizes in 5 points:
Sarkozy's desire to obtain a greater share of Libya's oil production.
Increase the influence of France in North Africa
Improve Sarkozy's internal political position
Give the French military an opportunity to reassume its position as a world power
Respond to the concern of his advisers about Gaddafi's plans to supplant France as a dominant power in French-speaking Africa.
However, the main reason for the French military attack was Gaddafi's plan to supplant the African French Franc (CFA) with a new pan African currency.
In summary, Blumenthal said:
Gaddafi's large gold and silver reserves, estimated at 143 tons of gold and a similar amount of silver, pose a serious threat to the French CFA, the main African currency.
The gold accumulated from Libya was to be used to establish a Pan-African currency based on the Libyan gold dinar.
This plan was to give the countries of Francophone Africa an alternative to the French CFA franc.
The main concern on the French side is that Libya brings North Africa to economic independence with the new pan-African currency.
French intelligence discovered a Libyan plan to compete with the CFA franc immediately after the rebellion began, prompting Sarkozy to go to war directly and block Gaddafi with military action.
That’s how the invasion and destruction of one of the best countries in the world started.
About education, I will never underestimate any Ghanaian because many struggled without parents to educate themselves, filling some of the best positions in the country. But one thing for a very long time can’t still find the reason or answer is: Why every Ghanaian leader trusts the US government?
As intelligent Ghanaian leaders, I thought they should have known what the US government stands for. American governments don’t help any African country to grow. They overthrow Kwame Nkrumah because he was too clever and had good plans for the entire African continent.
The US government collaborated with the Belgian government to kill Patrice Lumumba because Congo had independence from Belgium. Thus, it still baffles me whenever I read about a deal between Ghana and the United States to deepen economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Mutual what?
How can Ghana enter into economic cooperation with a country which doesn’t want to see progress in any African country? I am expecting intelligent Ghanaian leaders to analyze the historical past events of Africa, to acknowledge the destruction and carnage the US government has caused on the continent.
Can the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, tell Ghanaians, the economic achievements in Ghana, since that agreement was signed at the Jubilee House, in Accra, last year? Again, as the Minister of Finance, how many financial institutions have collapsed under your administration?
Based on what I have read about the US government’s involvement in destroying Africa's economy to retard its growth, for example, look at the way they have killed Congolese with Ebola, just because of a precious mineral called Cobalt. Now Venezuela's economy is in complete ruins, while the US government wants everyone to know that president Nicolas Maduro is the evil one.
How could any intelligent African leader trust a government like America to sign an agreement?
I strongly believe that the US government has actually made things extremely difficult for Nana Akufo Addo. Ghana's economy would have been better under Akufo Addo without signing any economic benefits between the two countries.
Joel Savage is a Ghanaian-Belgian journalist and author. The accredited press-card holder of the Flemish Journalists Association once contributed regularly to the features column of the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Ghanaian Times and the Weekly Spectator. The writer currently lives in Belgium.,
