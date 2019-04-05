Is Cisco In Ghana To Fight Huawei For The Contract To Provide 5G Network Equipment?

In the fullness of time, when the history of the Akufo-Addo era is compiled, one wonders what the verdict will be, on Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia performance in office. Perchance, will those who say he is insufferable and full of hubris, be proved right? Hmmmm. eyeasem sebe.

So yes, as the vice-president boasted, Google is in Ghana - where it is able to carry out AI research work, which it did dare continuing to carry out any further, in its home country, the U.S., - because its employees there thought it an unethical and amoral enterprise: for a technology company that says it's motto is: 'Don't be evil.'

At the risk of sounding presumptuous, one's humble advice to the vice-president (whiles the going is good - as regards Google's AI research presence here), is that the real value to unlock in our relationship with Google Ghana, is to get Alphabet to agree to digitise all Ghana's public records free of charge, as an ongoing exercise, in perpetuity, in exchange for Google adding the non-confidential digitised records to its search content. It is called a win-win undertaking, I believe.

Our all-knowing and erudite vice-president will discover that that will be a far wiser course of action to take, in the long-run. Hmmm, Oman Ghana, eyeasem o. As far as Cisco's entry into Ghana is concerned, there is apparently more to it than meets the eye, bush-telegraph sources allege. One gathers that it is to enable a powerful pro-U.S.cabal in the administration, to come out on top, in the fight to win the contract for the network equipment to underpin Ghana's telecoms sector's migration to 5G. Sajewa. Case closed, Huawei? Who born dog?