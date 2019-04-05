Ghana Needs A Brave And Powerful Leader Like Nkrumah

You can hate Kwame Nkrumah and call him any name, including a dictator, but the true fact is, he was one the best, fearless and powerful leaders in the world, not even in Africa.

Nkrumah was a kind of leader foreign powers couldn’t penetrate to loot our resources or commit any clandestine crimes, after independence swept through Africa, the reason America’s CIA masterminded a coup to remove him from power.

In the 21st century, Africa remains the only continent, where natural resources are abundant and accessible and still the vast remains untouched by the neocolonialists.

The natural resources in Africa, have, therefore, become a curse to the continent, as foreign powers intend to control them, at the expense of Africans.

It would neither be morally just nor be politically wise for African leaders, including Ghanaian leaders, to associate themselves with foreign powers who consider themselves intelligent and superior, to destroy the African continent with strange diseases in such a way to take control of our resources.

There is no advanced country in this world, an African leader could commit a crime without facing charges, sanctions or trial, at the International Criminal Court, let alone using a biological weapon on the population, yet any foreign country which commits such crimes in Africa enjoys impunity.

What are the duties of a president? At least, the president of the Republic of Ghana is the guarantor of the rights and freedom of every citizen and in accordance with the Constitution, he takes measures to protect the sovereignty of Ghana and the population.

Nkrumah didn’t only protect Ghana but the entire African continent, yet things weren't so bad like what we are witnessing in the country today. Ghana is plagued by corruption, armed robbery, and professional assassins.

When you surf on the internet to read news pertaining to Ghana, the only thing you see is: Robbers Hit Police Officer, Bolt With His ¢80K At N1 Highway, Bawumia Admits Dumsor Partly Caused By Debt, Police Open Fire On Dumsor Demo, 2 Injured and IMF Restrictions Caused Cedi Depreciation—Bawumia.

Any Ghanaian leader must acknowledge the fact that Ghana will never be a successful country, no matter how hard they try, if, after colonialism, China has taken over to loot the continent.

Moreover, there will never be a successful African country, if they will continue to accept financial assistance from foreign governments to support the fight against Aids and Ebola projects on the continent.

They have to stop taking that money as soon as possible as a warning to the US government that enough is enough because these biological weapons are affecting our economy.

Can African leaders do that? I don’t think so, after all, because of money they entered into politics, therefore, how can they reject dollars or pounds sterling? But if they can, the continent will be free from the test of dangerous biological weapons.

Ghana lacks a good leader, this is a fact that any intelligent Ghanaian must accept because things are falling apart in the country. Can another Nkrumah come one day to continue his uncompleted works and teach those criminal foreign governments a real lesson?

Only ignorant and hypocrites will accept that Ghana is getting better amidst collapsed banking institutions, unemployment, and depressive economy, which often is accompanied by: “We are still struggling to clean the mess the NDC left.” But the question they often refuse to answer is: With how many ministers?