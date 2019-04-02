Could President Akufo-Addo Be Re-Elected By A Coalition Of Thoroughly-Fed-Up Ghanaians?

Has Ghanaian society undergone dramatic sea-change, resulting from deep public anger, and loss of patience, by ordinary people, with a hard-of-hearing political class - many of the members of which daily demonstrate (by deed and word) that they are clearly prepared to push Mother Ghana over the precipice, at the next presidential and parliamentary elections: if that is what will enable them either hold on to power, or win power?

And, perchance, is that sea-change fueled by interactions on various social media platforms, amongst Ghanaians, across the globe? Furthermore, does that online political engagement pose an existential threat to the two major political parties in this country, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)? The millions who belong to churches under the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) are real human beings, are they not?

Clearly, the national mood today, is that despite being thoroughly fed up with the Kweku-Ananse politics-of-equalisation (championed by the constituent parts of the NPP/NDC duopoly), most Ghanaians are still prepared to keep faith with President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election - because in him, they find the selflessness, seriousness of purpose, strength of character and self-discipline, which they instinctively feel are qualities needed by any Ghanaian leader, who will be able to successfully transform our African-society-in-transition, into one that is equitable and prosperous.

The question that then arises is: Why has there been such deafening silence from Ghana's mainstream media - about such a consequential societal development: that could enable an independent coalition of apolitical and nationalistic individuals, civil society organisations, religious bodies, etc. etc., to be formed to find suitable individuals to contest the NPP/NDC, at the parliamentary level, and support President Akufo-Addo, in the November 2020 presidential election?

highlighting the sea-change that has occurred, Ghana's mainstream media has failed Mother Ghana terribly. Is the sense of outrage felt by the vast majority of ordinary people, across the nation, not palpable? Ebeeii.

And does that anger not arise because of the existence today, of a political climate that enables thuggish-myrmidons, remote-controlled by greedy and powerful politicians from the shadows, to operate as if they were above all the laws on our Statute Books? Haaba.

For the information of media professionals in Ghana, the mood in Ghana has actually changed: It really isn't beyond the realms of possibility that the NPP/NDC duopoly, will end up becoming irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, in Akufo-Addo's Ghana.

That is why President Akufo-Addo could be re-elected by a coalition of thoroughly-fed-up Ghanaians - who now see political parties for what they really are: super-dangerous criminal organisations, which are tailor-made legal vehicles for use by a greedy and powerfull few: who seek to dominate our country, in order to enrich themselves, at society's expense. We rest our case.