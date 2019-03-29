What Kind Of Love Do Foreign Governments Have For Africa?

Many Ghanaians like to blame either NDC or NPP, about the country's political woes but hardly speak about the role foreign governments play to destabilize Africa's economy, just to create difficulties for the citizens, and take control over Africa's resources.

Africans like white people more than themselves because they are easily deceived by the colour of the white man's skin but what Africans often forget is that the black man is not responsible for slavery, colonialization, Apartheid, Aids, and Ebola. If Europeans and America do really like Africa, they will not treat a particular race in such a dehumanizing manner.

African leaders should have known by now that foreign governments are people not to trust. They are mad dogs that don’t need consolation or sympathy because they will always turn round to bite you but African leaders don't care because the same mad dog governments help them to build their corruptible treasures in Europe and America.

When corruptible African leaders take money from Africa to foreign banks, they don't ask them about the source of the money. Instead, they use the money to develop their countries and give out as loans with interest, while Africans suffer in poverty and underdevelopment.

When foreign investors come to Ghana or any African country, African leaders take it as an advantage to create employment or enhance the economy. But the true fact is profits made by European and American businesses in Africa are transferred in foreign exchange to their respective countries, thus; Africa doesn't gain anything back.

This is what is called modern slavery since they use Africa or Africans to make money. Africa has a long way to go because we have refused to acknowledge the fact that foreign governments have caused more misery to Africans than African leaders.

Until we change our mind, attitude, and character, Africa will continue to suffer after slavery, colonialism, Apartheid, Aids, and Ebola because our corruptible leaders have made it possible.

Imagine, the continues spreading of American bases in Africa. They want us to believe that Africa needs protection but what crime has Ghana or Sierra Leone committed to becoming a target to terrorists? This is a secret war America is waging against Africa but common Africans aren't aware of that.

Respect is esteem, admiration, and approval given to a person who has achieved something unique in society but African leaders lack this respect on international platforms because the same foreign governments they worship, always turn round to bite them.

There is time for everything. If African leaders will not change their ways, just as the day the suffering slaves revolted against their masters, Africans will rise against their leaders and the US government at the same time. That's when they will use those military bases around Africa, yet it will not help them.