Despite Its Many Challenges, Ghana Certainly Does Have A Future

Does Mother Ghana have a bright future - despite its many challenges? Yes, it certainly does - in one's humble view. The talent pool - in all areas of our national life - amongst our younger generations, is world-class: and truly amazing.

Earlier today, for example, my eyes welled up watching a young and gifted girl saxophonist, Irene, who is competing in TV3's Ghana's Most Talented Kid show. Brilliant. She definitely has a future - and might even end up as a global superstar one day. Cool. Someday, this country will earn billions of cedis from the music industry. No question.

If you are a discerning, and independent-minded Ghanaian citizen, who is also the-glass-is-half-full type, it is pretty hard not to be optimistic about the future of this incredibly beautiful country of ours, the Republic of Ghana. Focusing on ecocoboard production, for example, could earn Ghana trillions of cedis, as one of the world's leading ecocoboard exporters. Growing millions of coconuts holds the key to that unique sustainable development opportunity.

At a time when global warming is impacting the Ghanaian countryside so negatively, for example, if our leaders stop pursuing GDP growth blindly, without actually examining what constitutes that growth, and decide to focus instead on preserving our natural heritage to ensure the well-being of the generality of the Ghanaian people, by anchoring our tourism industry on our forests, and banning all mining in forest reserves, we will indeed have a bright future. For sure.

Despite our many challenges, Ghana does have a future - and will end up being transformed into a prosperous and inclusive society. Eventually. If, above all, ordinary people refuse to allow our mostly-self-seeking political class to destabilise our country and push it over the precipice, that is.