Providing The Needs Of Ghanaians

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, photo credit: Media Ghana

The most important tasks of a president are the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, the creation of conditions for free and dignified personal development, and an improvement in the quality of life of the people.

Successful solution of these tasks largely depends on how effectively the system works with the population. The state constantly takes measures aimed at improving the mechanisms for working with citizens to consider appeals and to complete administrative procedures.

The present situation in Ghana is not good but many people in the country are making things extremely difficult for the government to accept and address the issues affecting the country and the people.

There are problems and complaints from the population about the lack of effectiveness of the government in power, trade and the quality of medical and other services but these complaints often spark controversies and arguments over the one (parties) actually responsible.

In every country, it is necessary for government bodies at all levels to pay maximum attention to improving the effectiveness of work with citizens, as well as measures to ensure the normal functioning of the population.

It would have been necessary, once in a while, the president, Nana Akufo Addo, to interact with Ghanaians to know their mind over the state of affairs. This would have helped him to serve Ghanaians better by providing the right projects and infrastructures.

Based on the current level of information, technology, development and making the most of the available opportunities in the field of employment, it is necessary to create conditions under which citizens will benefit immensely.

In reality, the government must ensure the livelihoods of the population, as well as actively participating in the development of key management decisions to improve education and health sectors, especially, considering the livelihoods in rural places.

In the event of the systematic occurrence of negative situations, the president needs to take immediate measures to eliminate and prevent it.

A country built on a system of criminology will never function successfully as a nation, therefore, it’s the duty of the president to see to it that the courts, prosecution authorities, internal affairs, state security, State Control Committee, tax, customs, and other government bodies, work efficiently.

The Ghanaian judiciary whether under NPP or NDC, the ambiguity of the prescriptions of the legal act, decisions are never made on the basis of taking into account the interests of citizens, thus; thousands of Ghanaians have no confidence in the judiciary system.

A leader who thinks to adopt a tactless behavior, rudeness, unfriendly attitude and disrespect towards opposition party members, or citizens, creates division, hate, and unrest in a country.