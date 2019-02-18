Why Nigeria Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Boss

If you postpone elections not once, not twice but thrice, then you're what I call a 'Sleeping Giant'.

My gut told me not to bet on it. I should also be careful not to do any projections until the die is cast. The reason, theirs is often tinged with uncertainties.

Mind you, the jingle bells could be ringing in romantic Lagos City or Abuja--the administrative capital. But up north in Maiduguri an awful lie could be told by those that wield power, ostensibly to circumvent events.

Did you see it coming?

I bet you didn't..not at that terrific speed for political expediency, supposedly. Not at the last minute when everyone seemed poised to exercise his or her voting rights.

A time one could describe as crucial and epic

It appeared they'd all been thrown under the bus. But beyond that, they'd only five hours to consume all the crap that came from the horns of the dragon, amid confusion.

What else should they expect now?

If they couldn't figure it all out in one year or more what would one week do?

Can the one week do the magic and solve all the logistical problems?

And would there be free, fair and credible elections?

Buhari and Atiku ( both in their 70's) have called for calm. They're the two main contenders in this year's presidential election, behaving as saints but not without blame. They've accused each other of trying to manipulate the elections.

One author said:

" I write because I want to live a footprint in the sand of history."

But there are doubts about that. Because it's hard to live a footprint in the sand of history when giants are passing the same sand, unless you're one of the giants.

Today, many countries across the world are painstakingly making giant strides in the democratic pathway to live a footprint. Bostwana, Ghana, Siera Leaone, Burma are a few examples.

And where's the giant of Africa?

I think Nigeria needs to rise up and stop sleeping like a sloth. She must stop postponing elections and stop being a giant baby.

It's said: ' the mourning of a loved one doesn't end with a funeral. It comes back every so often like a stage performer eager for a curtain call.."..

Is that what Nigeria wants to be known for?

You would think that after a couple of election postments in the past, Nigeria would learn her lessons and do what's right. But that's far from the reality. It's the proclivity to postpone elections with little or no regard to what might happen.

Mahmood Yakubu INEC (Independent National Elections Commission) boss said this: "Proceeding with election as scheduled is no longer feasible."

The country's parliamentary and presidential elections have been rescheduled for Saturday 23 February.

Certainly, Nigeria is like someone with mood swings. It's hard to read her moves. Glad I didn't put my dime on it. I'd have wasted my time and money.

So can you ask the professor why it took him so long to announce the awful obvious?

They've done it thrice. In 2011, the West African nation that tout herself as the giant of Africa postponed its general elections. It happened again in 2015 and again in 2019.

The paradox is, the narrative hasn't changed.

The people have always had a bumpy ride during election periods, and the outcomes have always remained the same.

Over the years ,the major problem has been logistics. Others such as, natural disasters, terrorist group --- Boko Haram have also contributed to postponments.