The US And Europe Visa Restrictions In Africa, Why?

Since many Africans had their education in Africa before proceeding to Europe, it’s really tough to find a job with educational credentials from Africa in Europe and America. This has forced many Africans to take menial jobs, such as cleaning, working at hotels, restaurants, and factories.

They are well paid, therefore, through such jobs, many are able to send home money to their families and established private businesses in Africa. The fact that many Europeans hate to clean or do certain jobs, was an opportunity for Africans in search of greener pastures, even though some Europeans claim that foreigners have taken their jobs from them.

Throughout Western Europe, countries like Holland, France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, etc, had depended heavily on labor force from Africa, until the formation of the European Union. The formation of the Union was one of the biggest opportunities for Eastern Europeans, such as Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Czech, Slovaks, etc, who were unable to settle and work in Western Europe.

In large numbers, they became like Africans, looking for jobs in the same sectors previously occupied by Africans. The new labor force from Eastern European countries didn’t only take over the jobs of Africans but also reduced the granting of visas to Africans who want to travel to Europe. The saddest part of this immigration from the East to West forced many Africans to lose their jobs too.

According to sources, the Eastern Europeans work even harder and better than the African labor force and willing to accept low payment than Africans. Every slave master wants to pay low and they don’t care if you will work from morning till evening without a break. This is one of the reasons Eastern Europeans have taken over African jobs throughout Europe.

If Europeans are looking for the labor force to work in the factories, hotels, and cleaning sectors and they could find one in Europe, why should they continue to give Africans visa to come to Europe? Unlike Europe, lack of employment, corruption, and poverty have taken its toll on Africa, forcing thousands of Africans to engage in dangerous trips to Europe in search of greener pastures.

From slavery to colonialism and Apartheid, Africans have been used in both Europe and America. This reminds of the saying: "If your white boss likes you at your workplace, it’s not because you are a black man but due to the good services you are providing."

Europeans, such as Belgium, Holland, France, and Britain looted Africa to its detriment, leaving the continent underdeveloped but today, the table has turned, as thousands of Africans trying to reach Europe and enjoy treasures stolen from Africa.

The immigration crisis in Europe has gotten worse without a solution and some of the Union members are now in a verbal war against each other but the fact is darker days ahead for Europe because Africa is now becoming an unbearable place to live despite all the treasures in the soil.

The US government is neither interested in Africans working nor coming to the United States of America, like other European countries. On February 2, 2019, an article captioned “The US Explains Visa Restrictions Against Ghana” appeared on ModernGhana news site.

The article was about “The United States Ambassador, explaining about her country’s issuance of visa restriction on some categories of Ghanaian citizens and had been necessitated due to the failure of bilateral efforts to resolve the issue. The term “on some categories of Ghanaian citizens,” even speaks of itself. (Labor without skill.)

Frankly speaking, the Ghanaian government hasn’t any problems to solve with the US Ambassador about the issuance of visa. The US government thinks its administration is so smart and always tries to play on the intelligence of people from the so-called Third World Countries.

Every country has the right to investigate the country of origin of nationals to be deported. So why are they accusing the Ghanaian government of responding late to issue documents to Ghanaians to be deported? What about if Ghanaian passports are issued to wrong nationals who claim to be Ghanaians? Such procedure takes a really long time.

Donald Trump, couldn’t come to Africa but send his wife to the African continent but not to any of the countries where Ebola occurred. On his way to the German city of Hamburg, last year, to attend a gathering of world leaders, the US president stopped in Poland, to the delight of its conservative, nationalist government.

Part of the reason Trump was in Poland is to demonstrate that those who meet the NATO military spending target of 2% of the gross domestic product will be rewarded, and since Poland has diversified energy sources, the White House wants to sell more US gas overseas. But one thing the media fail to publish is the cordial relationship which existed decades between the US government and Polish people to work in the US.

Already, more than 73,000 people from Poland have signed up to work in Britain in the past year and they are doing the jobs the British don’t do, such as plumbing, cleaning, building and driving.

Polish immigration to the United States of America began decades before Donald Trump was born. Attracted to the US dollars, they worked in steel mills, coal mines, meatpacking plants, oil refineries, and the garment industry.

In America’s political history, apparently, in 1619, the Polish held the first labor strike in America. If Britain like the Polish while would America reject them? Africa must accept this, Europe and America are no longer interested in Africans.

In fact, visa restrictions in Africa by foreign missions started as soon as the European Union came into existence but now the restriction is much tougher and it will be tougher because of the immigration crisis both America and Europe are facing without a solution but Trump claims the wall will help. I wish America good luck.