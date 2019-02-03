Rapper Detsl Death, A Coincidence?

The Bible has many verses cautioning the ‘mouth,’ two of my favorites are “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear,” and “from the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, these things ought not to be so.”
Whether a person is angry or not, one has to choose his words carefully, in order to avoid those words which came out of your mouth to come back to haunt you. I love music, my interview with great musicians such as Gregory Isaacs, Andrew Tosh, Julian Marley, Lucky Dube etc, reveals my passion for music.
Today, February 3, at the age of 35, the famous Russian rapper, Kirill Tolmatsky, popularly known as Detsl, I really like his music died. According to reports rapper, Detsl performed a concert and had a rest in his dressing room, where he became suddenly sick and died. His autopsy revealed he had a cardiac arrest.
The significance of this article is about what he said three years back in an interview before his death. In that interview, the rapper said, he doesn’t want to live up to 450 years but at the age of 35, he will stage his death. “Once I would like to stage my death at the age of 35 and go live on the island,” said Detsl.
" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">
When a star dies, comes many stories about his death. It appeared somewhere that at a private party Detsl smoked something which made him sick before his death. They tried to help him for about half an hour, but he was pronounced dead when the ambulance team arrived.
Whatever stories surrounding the death of Detsl don’t matter much than dying at the age of 35. Kirill Tolmatsky was born on July 22, 1983, and died on February 3, 2019. He was actually 34 since he didn’t live to see his birthday in July. Was it just a coincidence?
Joel Savage is a Ghanaian-Belgian journalist and author. The accredited press-card holder of the Flemish Journalists Association once contributed regularly to the features column of the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Ghanaian Times and the Weekly Spectator. The writer currently lives in Belgium.,
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Rapper Detsl Death, A Coincidence?
The Bible has many verses cautioning the ‘mouth,’ two of my favorites are “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear,” and “from the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, these things ought not to be so.”
Whether a person is angry or not, one has to choose his words carefully, in order to avoid those words which came out of your mouth to come back to haunt you. I love music, my interview with great musicians such as Gregory Isaacs, Andrew Tosh, Julian Marley, Lucky Dube etc, reveals my passion for music.
Today, February 3, at the age of 35, the famous Russian rapper, Kirill Tolmatsky, popularly known as Detsl, I really like his music died. According to reports rapper, Detsl performed a concert and had a rest in his dressing room, where he became suddenly sick and died. His autopsy revealed he had a cardiac arrest.
The significance of this article is about what he said three years back in an interview before his death. In that interview, the rapper said, he doesn’t want to live up to 450 years but at the age of 35, he will stage his death. “Once I would like to stage my death at the age of 35 and go live on the island,” said Detsl.
When a star dies, comes many stories about his death. It appeared somewhere that at a private party Detsl smoked something which made him sick before his death. They tried to help him for about half an hour, but he was pronounced dead when the ambulance team arrived.
Whatever stories surrounding the death of Detsl don’t matter much than dying at the age of 35. Kirill Tolmatsky was born on July 22, 1983, and died on February 3, 2019. He was actually 34 since he didn’t live to see his birthday in July. Was it just a coincidence?
Joel Savage is a Ghanaian-Belgian journalist and author. The accredited press-card holder of the Flemish Journalists Association once contributed regularly to the features column of the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Ghanaian Times and the Weekly Spectator. The writer currently lives in Belgium.,
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.