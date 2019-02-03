Rapper Detsl Death, A Coincidence?

Russian rapper Kirill Tolmatsky, (Detsl)

The Bible has many verses cautioning the ‘mouth,’ two of my favorites are “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear,” and “from the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers, these things ought not to be so.”

Whether a person is angry or not, one has to choose his words carefully, in order to avoid those words which came out of your mouth to come back to haunt you. I love music, my interview with great musicians such as Gregory Isaacs, Andrew Tosh, Julian Marley, Lucky Dube etc, reveals my passion for music.

Today, February 3, at the age of 35, the famous Russian rapper, Kirill Tolmatsky, popularly known as Detsl, I really like his music died. According to reports rapper, Detsl performed a concert and had a rest in his dressing room, where he became suddenly sick and died. His autopsy revealed he had a cardiac arrest.

The significance of this article is about what he said three years back in an interview before his death. In that interview, the rapper said, he doesn’t want to live up to 450 years but at the age of 35, he will stage his death. “Once I would like to stage my death at the age of 35 and go live on the island,” said Detsl.