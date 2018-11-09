The Man-Made Poverty Creation In Africa

Africa's misery is man-made for the developed world to control the continent

Both the educated and illiterates know that Africa is one of the richest continents in the world but remains the poorest. Thus; to know the reason, millions of internet users ask via ‘Google Search’ thousands of questions about the reason Africa has a lot of natural resources, yet citizens wallow in abject poverty. Here are some of the answers.

SLAVERY - affected the development of Africa since strong people who could help to improve their countries were forcibly taken away to other countries to work for them in sugarcane plantations. This is the reason to this day many say that America was built by the sweat, blood, and tears of African-Americans.

COLONIALISM- the scramble over Africa paralyzed the continent. Between the 1870's and 1900, Africa faced European imperialist aggression, diplomatic pressures, military invasions, and eventual conquest and colonization.

Africa was looted and underdeveloped at the same time. To destroy is very easy than to build, since then, Africa is still crawling like a baby.

APARTHEID – didn’t only affect South Africa but the entire African continent. In 1948, the ruling National Party (NP) instituted a system of racial segregation and evicted natural born South Africans from their homes and forced them into segregated residential areas. Leaders, like Nelson Mandela, who fought against the segregated system, were put behind bars for years.

AIDS - “Contrary to the West, Aids in Africa is heterosexually transmitted. Contrary to the West, where relatively few people have died from AIDS, itself a matter of serious concern, millions are said to have died in Africa. Contrary to the West, where Aids deaths are declining, even greater numbers of Africans are destined to die.”

“People who otherwise would fight very hard to defend the critically important rights of freedom of thought and speech occupy, with regard to HIV-AIDS issue, the frontline in the campaign of intellectual intimidation and terrorism which argues that the only freedom we have is to agree with what Western Establishments decree to be established scientific truths.” Thabo Mbeki.

The reality is Aids in Africa has affected the continent beyond remedy and has cost the continent billions of dollars in development and investment. The financial assistance from the developed world to support Aids project in Africa is just a peanut compared to the huge amounts of money Africa has lost and still losing in the continent.

EBOLA – is another biological weapon after Aids, engineered from the US laboratory to destroy further the continent of Africa. Ebola at the moment has given the US government needs to take control of Africa’s rich resources.

African leaders have made medical crimes in the continent possible. They have refused to speak the truth, while they struggle to build a continent moving like a car on two wheels. Whose fault?

If over six decades after independence many African countries haven’t been able to provide the common basic necessity for their nationals, when can that be achieved in this toughest moments?

They must ask African leaders because they have supported the West and the US government to destroy Africa with impunity.