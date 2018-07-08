Hints Of Diseases Intentions In Africa

Burkitt's lymphoma, one of the deadly man-made diseases inflicted on Africans

In 1932, a fatal variant suddenly made its appearance in the USA laboratories, namely Herpes B. Up until 1948, this laboratory product was documented in a total of 35 people, exclusively in laboratory assistants of these 25 died.

In 1948, a USA scientist developed a quickly reacting test kit for this fatal laboratory monster, which is not a parasite in rhesus monkeys. It can be transmitted to humans in monkey spittle, for example, where it can penetrate into the skin without a cut.

There it is said to lead to an infection Herpes virus infection affected people in the West Nile district, Uganda, between 1971 and 1973. Of these 16 were afflicted with Burkitt's lymphoma which hardly occurs anywhere in the world.

These diseases set in at precisely that time when a scientist's group of the World Health Organization for observing Burkitt's Lymphoma was sent there and kept their eyes open. The focal occurrence of the Herpes disease must have been triggered off by the wilful introduction of Herpes viruses in connection with immunosuppressive measures.

Sixty-six percent of children of that particular World Health Organization investigation were found to have been infected with HIV or the original Virus of the Infectious Anaemia Horse.

Short biography: Dr. Wolff Geisler is a German medical doctor and the author of ‘The Jubilee Murders’ and ‘Aids, Origin, Spread, And Healing. Like the books of the Dutch scientist, Johan Van Dongen, Geisler’s book also reveals medical crimes in Africa, while commissioned by the German military to work in Africa.