Has Mugabe Reign Come To An End??

A lot seems to be happening in Zimbabwe following the reported over throw of the world's longest serving leader, Robert Mugabe. Looking at the circumstances surrounding the supposed takeover of power by the military from afar, one is left without doubt to believe what we are hearing.

It does appear everyone is closely monitoring the situation to see what will finally befalls Mugabe and Zimbabwe. Despite what is happening is an illegality, the voices in Africa seems to be silent. Hate Mugabe or like him, he is the legitimate president of Zimbabwe.

And any attempt to remove him from the back door as it is turning out will have serious repercussions for the stability and governance of the country going forward. Since the country is governed by democratic rule, they should allow democratic process to remove him.

Having said that, I will like to humbly say that most African leaders simply don't learn any lesson. This greed of wanting to hold on to power for life and scheming & maneuvering to put family members there after, is one of the lowest point of most African leaders. It was this same greed that lead to the ousting of the long ruler of Burkina Faso Bless Camporee by the military when he attempted to hold on to power despite losing touch with the people.

If this coup turns out to be true, one can only conclude that Mugabe brought upon these shame to himself and his legacy. At a time he has clearly lost touch with the people and also battling with the greatest force that does cruel things to the mind (age), one expected him to honorably hang his bouts and allow others to continue from where he left of. Instead of leaving the scene as a hero, he has succeeded in damaging all the good he has sowed.