Allah (GOD) Truly Exist (the Analogy Of The Creator & The Teacher)

The test of Allah (God) tried on his creatures/slaves can be liken to the test conducted by a teacher at the end of term or semester exams.

In the course of teaching, a hard working teacher will always do all he or she can do, to let his/her students to understand the concept being taught. The teacher will vary his or her methodology as at when the situation demands so. Some of the students will understand perfectly, some will pretend to understand, some will understand part and others will choose not to understand at all, no matter the effort put in place by the teacher.

The analogy above, clearly is the case of the almighty Allah (God) and his slaves. Allah takes his time, through his prophets, books, human mind and people endowed with knowledge & wisdom to teach us (his creatures) to understand that he Allah (God) truly exist and deserved to be worshipped. But, like the case of the teacher, some among people & Jinns will understand and act accordingly (believers) . Some will not understand at all (free thinkers). For those who choose not to understand no matter the explanations and glaring evidence, they are the disbelievers. Some too will pretend to understand the call whiles they understand not (and this are the hypocrites), and for those who will understand part and deliberately leave the others, they are those who may end up inventing new things of their own and making it look like the entire solid knowledge they were taught (this are the innovators in religion).

The second part of the analogy is that, despite the methodology and the efforts used by the teacher to explain the concept being taught, you still find some students complaining of how difficult the examination questions are, meanwhile, they have been taught. Yes! The questions may appear difficult because of the way the questions are being asked. It may be twisted and sometimes with red hearings so that, it will offer the student to think and reflect before he or she can be able to answer the questions. In the same way, Allah (God) teaches us what we are supposed to know (using the methodology enumerated earlier) but he sometimes will chooses to leave some gray or tricky areas for us to think before we can truly understand and answer his call.

The third leg of the analogy is that, no matter how a student may boast to understand what he or she has been taught, it can only be proven if he or she is made to undertake a task, test or exams. Meat that has fat will prove it by the heat of fire (The gods are not to blame). In the same vein, you will never say you believe in the call or lesson of the almighty Allah (God), without him (Allah) testing you see if your claim is true or false.

Fourth analogy. The believe in the almighty Allah (God) is like believing that something is in your head/mind by way of knowledge and experience but yet you cannot see it. You can only feel it. The same applies to the presence of Allah (God) in a believers life. And that is faith.

The fifth and last analogy is that, any student who prepares well and learn towards an impending exams or test, he or she will rejoice and feel satisfied when he or she is confronted with what he or she learnt. But for a student who has not prepared and learn well, he or she will be filled with fear, sadness and worry. The same can be said about judgment day. Whoever works good towards the hereafter, he or she will see his or her work and will be happy. But whoever prepares poorly towards the hereafter, he or she will see the handiwork of his or her action & inaction, and will be sad.

Allah truly exist and worthy of worship.

May Allah forgive our sins and let us die in the true state of faith.

[email protected]