Why Akufo Addo Is Under Kim Jong Un's Dictatorship

As a dynasty state with no connection to democracy, North Korea's youthful and cruel ruler, Kim Jong-un, instills panic and anxiety throughout the whole nation. However, unlike Akufo Addo, he has deceived the world into believing that democracy is being practiced in Ghana, but many Ghanaians are living in fear similar to North Koreans. Akufo Addo does as he pleases, disregards the constitution, orders the head of the EC, Jean Mensa, to do things, and even commands chiefs to rise and greet him.

Akufo Addo and Kim Jong Un, are two dictators living on different continents.

Even though Akufo Addo and Kim Jong Un are on different continents, I will discuss in this article how the Ghanaian leader lives under Kim Jong Un's shadow, terrorizing his country and forcing everyone to keep quiet, including some heads of churches, academicians, and professors. Meanwhile, widespread corruption that goes unpunished, poor policies, and dishonest investments and deals with unidentified partners continue to wreak havoc on the country's infrastructure and already collapsed economy.

At the age of 27, Kim Jong Un took advantage of the history of his family’s dynasty to establish a cult of personality around him and rapidly take control of all of North Korea. He was also successful in implanting the belief that his authority was a product of divine providence. Meanwhile, in Ghana, since Akufo Addo had already lost his first and second attempts at being president, the weary and broke politician intervened with lies and hollow promises to win him the presidency on his third try in 2016.

Even worse, Kim Jong-un had his half-brother killed and his uncle hanged because the man was in competition with him and considered him a threat. Akufo Addo has the same appetite for violence and murder; although he hasn’t killed any members of his family, he had J.B. Danquah-Edu, an NPP politician, assassinated. Despite the killer's confession while in prison, those behind the killing remain free because, in Ghana, no one has the power to arrest a president involved in homicide.

Even though Ghana has had subsequent leaders, Kwame Nkrumah was able to elevate the country to an international level during the brief period of the country's independence struggle, but among Ghanaian leaders, Akufo Addo is the only president that can be considered the worst in the country's political history. While the North Korean leader denies the people better living conditions by continuously developing costly nuclear weapons ready to fight his enemies, Akufo Addo is also neglecting the welfare of the people through widespread corruption and money laundering.

Akufo Addo has amassed money and caused Ghana’s economy, businesses, and investments to collapse, despite his repeated assurances to the people that he is not corrupt and is only guarding the public coffers. When the president imposed the new E-Levy tax on the populace and disregarded their voices, he demonstrated his tyranny. The outcome was catastrophic, ruining many Ghanaians' small-scale company livelihoods. Corruption is currently affecting both local and international companies.

The president lacks self-control and continually displays his dictatorial nature. "The NPP will never hand over power to the NDC," he declared three times. More recently, he declared that he would not accept "someone he has defeated twice in the election as his successor." This is untrue because Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, falsified the 2020 elections and then refrained from testifying in court to explain to Ghanaians how she arrived at the fabricated results.

Even though there is a great deal of debt without accountability, businesses have collapsed, local and foreign investments have decreased, and there have been significant losses of state finances due to either dishonest business practices or fraud by the Bank of Ghana, many Ghanaians are in fear of attacking the government; they rather choose to attack the opposition or Mahama, who is not in charge of the nation’s affairs, making it difficult to comprehend the mindset of Ghanaians.

Akufo Addo came to power with the idea to loot and destroy the country, and this began when Akufo Addo appointed his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister. I posted "Akufo Addo Had Thought Being President in Ghana Is Very Easy" on October 21, 2019, thinking that all it takes is reciting the alphabets A, B, C, and D. However, he simply acknowledged last year that he has failed and that Bawumia will carry on. This comment even suggests that he intends to manipulate elections and endorse violence.

Even though the NPP government abandoned the former government’s projects, like schools and hospitals, to rot, On October 26, 2020, Bawumia made the above statement. I will be very glad if the Muslim community comes forward to show any school he has built after this statement.

I will guarantee Akufo Addo that if he chooses to employ violence in 2024, neither he nor Jean Mensa will be able to flee; they will both meet their end. As far as I'm aware, those who live by the sword die by the sword. The resentment that has been building among Ghanaians and young people ever since Akufo Addo and his family dynasty style of administration took over the country's affairs cannot be quenched by any amount of force. The NPP government knows it but pretends they don’t care.

Schoolchildren lack food, young people in the nation lack jobs, and contemporary medical equipment is scarce in hospitals; nonetheless, Akufo Addo has squandered over 58 million dollars on a cathedral whose foundation has not yet been constructed. Do Ghanaians have to put up with this kind of insane government? It appears that a large number of people support this ineffective and incompetent government because they are afraid of the dictator. That won't last for very long; come December 2024, the NPP will be forced to leave.

People who have experienced psychological torture and poverty are now worshiping Akufo Addo, much like Kim Jong Un. On social media, there are pictures of people worshiping the president while kneeling. When did Ghana turn into a place where fear-stricken citizens felt obliged to idolize a president? Ghana belongs to its people, and its resources are for their use. Our nation will never be like North Korea.