Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy Gyamfi

  Mon, 20 May 2024
Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that the petition by Martin Amidu is part of a larger plot orchestrated by President Akufo-Addo to oust the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

This follows Martin Amidu’s petition to President Akufo-Addo to remove the Special Prosecutor citing several infractions as the basis for his removal.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, cites procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and levels accusations of misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice against Mr. Agyebeng.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, May 20, 2024, the NDC Communications Officer questioned the motives behind Amidu’s actions.

Additionally, Mr. Gyamfi stated that although the OSP is yet to respond to Amidu’s petition, he views it as part of a grand conspiracy by the President to remove any official who dares to combat corruption under his administration.

“As to why he’s decided to bring this petition against his successors, only he knows. I can only comment on the veracity of the grounds of his petition if I have the benefit of the petition. I don’t know what facts or evidence he may have attached and more importantly, I have not heard from the side of the special prosecutor.

“So, it is something that we need to have a holistic view of when we are armed with all the necessary information. But what I can say for sure is that Martin Amidu’s petition is only feeding into a grand conspiracy by the president to remove Kissi Agyebeng.

“You should be very naive not to see that. The president has an agenda to get out of office, anybody who dares to fight corruption under him,” he stated.

