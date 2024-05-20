ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

Social News Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has opined that Medikal's marriage to Fella Makafui was doomed to fail from the onset due to their excessive use of social media.

According to the prominent lawyer, the constant use of social media in their relationship made their breakup foreseeable.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Ampaw advised Medikal to seek counseling to help heal his broken heart. The couple decided to divorce in January 2024, and despite agreeing to co-parent their daughter, Fella claims Medikal has continued to make baseless accusations on social media.

In response to these accusations, Ampaw urged Medikal to keep certain matters private.

"I have heard Medikal talking on social media. Broken heart is troubling you. Medikal needs psychiatric and serious counseling. Mentally, he is going through a hard time—some cry, others get angry or violent, but for Medikal, it is making him talk too much. Whatever you are saying on social media, your child will grow up and come and listen," Ampaw advised.

Ampaw also noted that Medikal could learn from his close friend Shatta Wale, who chose not to marry Shatta Michy, understanding the weight and complexities of marriage. "When you enter into a relationship, there is confidentiality. An example is a conversation between a client and a lawyer; a doctor and a patient; a pastor and his congregation. We don’t talk about business secrets such as state secrets, and there is also matrimonial secrecy," he explained.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Head of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo Hotels saga: Don’t play ‘chaskele’ with our pension funds, we'll stage mother of...

37 minutes ago

Martin Amidus petition part of a grand scheme to removeKissiAgyebeng – SammyGyamfi Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy ...

56 minutes ago

Dumsor: I sleep beside my freezer with the door open, use my wifes rechargeable makeup fans —Keche reveals how he deals with 'heat' at night Dumsor: I sleep beside my ‘freezer’ with the door open, use my wife’s rechargeab...

1 hour ago

Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adult...

2 hours ago

I gathered a team, scared Togolese from participating in 2016 elections —Hopeson Adorye I gathered a team, ‘scared’ Togolese from participating in 2016 elections — Hope...

2 hours ago

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections May we be granted travelling mercies this election period — Alan reacts to accid...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has proven to be the worst Vice President; blame him for the collapse of businesses —NDC Chairman Bawumia has proven to be the worst Vice President; blame him for the collapse of...

3 hours ago

Demonising EC is a threat to Ghana's democracy —Atik Mohammed Demonising EC is a threat to Ghana's democracy — Atik Mohammed

3 hours ago

Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen —Miracles Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen — Mira...

Just in....
body-container-line