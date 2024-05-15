If A Coup Occurs In Ghana, Which Nation Will Akufo Addo, Bawumia, Jean Mensa Flee, If They Are Able?

A few days ago, a group of concerned and worried Ghanaians who aren't interested in a coup d'état spoke out and warned their countrymen not to advocate for a coup. When they chose not to condemn the president for his role in Ghana's disastrous turn of events and his ongoing violations of the nation's democracy and constitution, I was a little taken aback. Considering the damage that Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Jean Mensa have caused the country, I think a coup in Ghana is long overdue.

Akufo Addo, the tyrant, Jezebel-Jean Mensa, and the quack economist, Mahamudu Bawumia, intend to incite bloodshed in Ghana by forcing the failed vice president to become president. Ghanaians must fight to liberate their country because the result will be disastrous.

If true democracy is a form of government run by all eligible citizens of a state, usually through elected representatives, then Ghana, under Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Jean Mensa, lacks such a government because the president is a tyrant dictator hiding behind a democratic façade. Since Akufo Addo's fraudulent and deceptive ascent to office in 2016, Ghanaians have never enjoyed peace. I'm curious about where this pitiless and heartless person plans to flee in the event of a coup in Ghana.

Akufo Addo is a man who will do any bad thing as long as it fulfills his desire. His extensive involvement in widespread corruption and money laundering resulted in massive debt without accountability, so his first four years have been a complete disaster. He and his vice president, Bawumia, had many unfinished projects dating back to 2017, some of which had not yet been begun, and yet he abandoned the uncompleted projects of the previous government to wither away in the wilderness.

As soon as he realized that he had failed, he took over some of the projects. Is that a government that people should take seriously? Without evidence, one can’t depend on accusations; for this reason, I visited Ghana last year to investigate. In addition to the devastation of the economy, companies and investments have failed. Therefore, I will pray for a coup if a government can do much damage and yet refuses to acknowledge its mistakes and seeks to impose Bawumia on Ghanaians.

Ghana has reached a point where all infrastructure has been destroyed while businesses and investments have decreased, and this is a warning that the country may face a hunger threat in a few months or years if care is not taken. Akufo Addo, Bawumia, Jean Mensa, and Ken Ofori-Atta have no respect for Ghanaians; therefore, the people have the right to protest or demonstrate to remove them from office. That will end the diabolical agenda hurting the people and the nation.

There are many academics, professors, graduates, pastors, teachers, engineers, and intellectuals in Ghana, yet most of them remain silent about the wrongdoings of the NPP regime. Which democratic nation will allow party officials to operate at the supposed neutral office of the Electoral Commission? Although Akufo Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Jean Mensa are calling for violence, many Ghanaians don’t care because they ignorantly believe it’s against the NDC. The NPP's mismanagement is affecting everyone.

I can see why many Ghanaians are clamoring for a coup since these individuals have no respect for them. If the coup is not coming, Ghanaians must demonstrate. I must make it very clear to the people of Ghana that Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Jean Mensa have made up their minds to rig the elections for the third time, and nothing will persuade them to change their minds by words alone, but action. Thus, it’s the responsibility to stop them; one can only picture the circumstances if they are successful.

This is not the time for Ghanaians to wait on the Lord to fight their battles; instead, they should stand up and defend their nation and its citizens because those in positions of authority are demon-possessed human blooddrinkers who lack empathy for the devastation and harm they have inflicted upon the populace. Ghana is already dead, and illegal mining caused by this reckless regime of Akufo Addo and Bawumia has destroyed every environment; therefore, enough is enough.

Since I am endorsing a coup, I would like to ask Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Jean Mensa: Should a coup occur in Ghana, which country will they flee to request political asylum? Would it be Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, the Republic of Togo, or Sierra Leone? As a proud Ghanaian, I will not allow them to continue disrespecting the Constitution and rig the 2024 elections for a third time because the impact of the evil deeds that have destroyed the economy, businesses, and investments is too severe to handle.

For an irresponsible government to give the youth marijuana and money to buy votes, and more importantly, to report missing computers only to use them to fill ghost names and the names of minors and foreigners, I don't care if Akufo Addo, Bawumia, Bossman Asare, and Jean Mensa survive a coup or not. To be honest, I could care less if Jean Mensa becomes the first female Ghanaian executed by firing squad.