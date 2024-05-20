ModernGhana logo
Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen — Miracles

Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen —Miracles
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has urged Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power to continue the developmental projects initiated by the incumbent government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Aboagye emphasized that electing Dr. Bawumia as President would be one of the best decisions for the nation's future.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dennis Miracles stressed the importance of consistency in governance.

He argued that voting for a different party would disrupt the ongoing development and progress spearheaded by the NPP.

He warned that a change in government could lead to a discontinuation of these projects, potentially reversing Ghana’s developmental gains.

“Changing this government means the opposition party will discontinue the good works of the New Patriotic Party and send Ghana back into the dark days,” he cautioned.

He further appealed to voters to support Dr. Bawumia, highlighting his proven competence and capability to elevate Ghana to the next level of development.

"One of the best things that will happen to us going into the future would be to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President of this country," he asserted.

Drawing historical parallels, Aboagye referred to the 2008 elections when Ghanaians voted against the NPP leading to the formation of the Atta Mills/Mahama administration.

He claimed that this administration undermined the foundational structures laid by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, which were essential for Ghana’s economic progress.

"It is about time we gave an opportunity for us to have a certain long haul of consistency in what we have begun to do and not truncate it. We made a mistake in 2008 when we disallowed President Kufour's government to continue their good works.

“Ex-President Kufour actually started fixing our fundamentals; in fact even in terms of our education, he commenced it.

"He ensured basic education became actually free and ensured it increased enrollment and also provided solid infrastructure at that time to make sure that a lot more Ghanaians will get educated to improve our skill base as a country. If you could remember, he also improved our financial sector..," he stated.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye concluded his remarks by urging Ghanaians to recognize the critical juncture at which the nation stands and vote for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 polls to sustain NPP’s developmental agenda.

Gideon Afful Amoako
