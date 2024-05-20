Atik Mohammed has criticised political parties and groups for attacking the credibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) following some errors and technical challenges in the current limited voter registration exercise.

The EC faced backlash due to miscalculations in the registration figures for the second and third days of the exercise.

These errors sparked accusations from some political opponents who claim the EC is biased towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and intends to manipulate the upcoming December 7 election.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, described the allegations as “absurd” and “unfounded.”

Atik Mohammed cautioned political actors against demonising the EC, emphasising that such actions are detrimental to the country's democratic process.

He argued that it is impossible for the EC to rig elections.

He asserted, "Demonising the Electoral Commission is not profitable for anybody…If you tarnish the Electoral Commission, is it not the same referee to supervise the election?"

"If you destroy it (EC), remember you are threatening our democracy," he stated.