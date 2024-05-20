ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral

Religion Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has caused stir on social media following a recent sermon he delivered at a funeral.

His remarks are particularly directed at those he claims don't like going to church.

During his sermon, Prophet Oduro humorously addressed a section of the audience he described as womanisers, adulterers and drunkards.

He noted that many people present at the sermon had vowed never to attend church services.

"Since I have the chance to meet you here at this funeral," he said, "I won't hold back. You'll all receive the word here if you like it or not. We will preach to you at funerals if you refuse to come to church.”

His bold declaration elicited reactions from the audience with a loud “amen” with a thunderous clap.

Listen to him in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Head of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo Hotels saga: Don’t play ‘chaskele’ with our pension funds, we'll stage mother of...

37 minutes ago

Martin Amidus petition part of a grand scheme to removeKissiAgyebeng – SammyGyamfi Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy ...

56 minutes ago

Dumsor: I sleep beside my freezer with the door open, use my wifes rechargeable makeup fans —Keche reveals how he deals with 'heat' at night Dumsor: I sleep beside my ‘freezer’ with the door open, use my wife’s rechargeab...

1 hour ago

Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adult...

2 hours ago

I gathered a team, scared Togolese from participating in 2016 elections —Hopeson Adorye I gathered a team, ‘scared’ Togolese from participating in 2016 elections — Hope...

2 hours ago

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections May we be granted travelling mercies this election period — Alan reacts to accid...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has proven to be the worst Vice President; blame him for the collapse of businesses —NDC Chairman Bawumia has proven to be the worst Vice President; blame him for the collapse of...

3 hours ago

Demonising EC is a threat to Ghana's democracy —Atik Mohammed Demonising EC is a threat to Ghana's democracy — Atik Mohammed

3 hours ago

Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen —Miracles Bawumia becoming President will be one of Ghana's 'best things' to happen — Mira...

Just in....
body-container-line