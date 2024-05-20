Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has caused stir on social media following a recent sermon he delivered at a funeral.

His remarks are particularly directed at those he claims don't like going to church.

During his sermon, Prophet Oduro humorously addressed a section of the audience he described as womanisers, adulterers and drunkards.

He noted that many people present at the sermon had vowed never to attend church services.

"Since I have the chance to meet you here at this funeral," he said, "I won't hold back. You'll all receive the word here if you like it or not. We will preach to you at funerals if you refuse to come to church.”

His bold declaration elicited reactions from the audience with a loud “amen” with a thunderous clap.

Listen to him in the video below;