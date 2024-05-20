May we be granted travelling mercies this election period — Alan reacts to accident involving presidential convoy

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed sadness over the fatal accident involving President Akufo-Addo’s convoy on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region and claimed the life of one driver, while leaving many others injured.

A statement from the presidency, issued by Director of Communications Eugene Arhin following the incident, noted that the president had flown back to Accra earlier via a military flight.

In a statement released on Monday, May 20, the leader of the Movement for Change political group extended his "heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased" and said he is "praying for the eternal rest of his soul."

"My thoughts and prayers also go out to the other officials who sustained injuries as a result of the accident, and I wish them a speedy recovery," Mr. Kyerematen added.

The former Trade Minister further prayed that politicians touring the length and breadth of the country ahead of December's general elections will be granted "travelling mercies by the Lord."

"As we gradually approach the General Elections in December this year, it is my fervent prayer that the good Lord will grant travelling mercies to all those who will be traversing the length and breadth of this country in pursuit of their noble desire to serve the good people of Ghana," noted Mr. Kyerematen.