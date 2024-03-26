Can the current Prince of Wales help guarantee the British Monarchy's longterm future?

26.03.2024 LISTEN

The question for the world's Anglophiles to ponder over is: How best can the current Prince of Wales, Prince William, help guarantee the British Monarchy's longterm future?

If the British monarchy is to remain relevant, there is no question that it must become reflective of the multiracial melting-pot-society that today's Britain has evolved into - a nation governed by a ruling Conservative Party government, led by a Prime Minister with Indian heritage, which is dominated by extreme right-wingers, prominent amongst whom are powerful Black, Asian and mixed-race politicians.

For those who still haven't cottoned on to it it, yet, today's United Kingdom is a melting pot society, full of untapped energy - that could be pivotal in revitalising a post-Brexit Britain: if the gifts and talents of the brightest and best amongst all its ethnic groups are harnessed, through bleeding-edge policies, designed for that purpose.

In that light, one hopes that going forward into the future, the Prince of Wales will be matured enough, and bold enough, to have the nous and gumption to ignore all Britain's racist fascist far-right media cultural warriors - and go out of his way to reconcile with his younger brother Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Megan, Duchess of Sussex, whose union is more reflective of today's Britain, than that of any other married royal couple: yet are hounded unjustly for that reason by the UK's mostly unhinged racist far-right fascist media's cultural warriors.

Towards that end, the Prince of Wales would be wise to put aside all the negative sibling-rivalry-baggage of the past, and ask Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, Duchess of Sussex, to move back permanently to the UK - to support their father King Charles, at what is a very, very difficult moment for a metaphorically beleaguered British Monarchy in real danger of becoming irrelevant.

In so doing, the current Prince of Wales, Prince William, might very well rescue British Monarchy from atrophying - and make it possible for it to provide future newly independent nations that today make up the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - with a head of state, each, who is their common reigning Monarch (from the House of Windsor), and guarantee its longterm future that way. A word to the wise...