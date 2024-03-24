The majority of people in the West and in the United States of America have never welcomed minorities, and in many other nations, people are leaving churches that support the LGBTQ agenda, yet the United States of America and the West are pushing for the legalization of homosexuality in Africa. Even though Russia is not an African nation, Rosfinmonitoring officially added the LGBTQ movement to its list of terrorists and extremists last week in the Russian Federation.

What is meant by "Rosfinmonitoring"? It is a federal executive body in charge of combating money laundering and terrorism. It finances the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring, organizes the activities of other federal executive agencies, and creates pertinent state policies and regulations. In addition, it serves as a national hub for analyzing and devising solutions for challenges to national security related to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, funding of terrorism, and money laundering.

The LGBTQ community has been recognized as an international public movement and a threat to the Russian government. The Russian government demonstrated disinterest in the LGBTQ agenda since it was being promoted by the West and the US government. However, the court has declared that its decision would not have an impact on Russian and foreign workers. A bill opposing the legalization of LGBTQ advocacy in Ghana was passed by the parliament a few days ago, but the president has declined to sign it.

"African leaders leave all their treasures behind and go to wealthy countries as beggars, forgetting that all their treasures are under their feet," stated Louise Farrakhan, the father of the Nation of Islam. It is a known reality that corruption keeps Africa impoverished, and its slothful leaders frequently flee the continent to plead for financial help from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. However, in this world, people who provide for your needs often dictate what you should do.

Russia's leaders do not flee to the West or the United States of America to beg for financial assistance; thus, no country in the world can force Russia to embrace the LGBTQ agenda. Thus, the fight against corruption should be intensified in Africa to prevent the West and the United States of America from forcing homosexuality on African nations. For instance, banning African politicians from receiving medical care abroad would force them to improve the quality of their national hospitals.

The West and the US government claim that the fight against the LGBTQ+ agenda in Africa violates human rights, but that is untrue, they don't care about them, their real goal is to find ways to slow down the continent's rapid population growth so they can keep enough of the continent's abundant mineral resources for themselves. The United States of America and the West have committed more grave crimes against humanity than any other nation on earth.

If Akufo Addo or the NPP government believes that, because the party has failed miserably and is hanging on thin rope to the opposition, refusing to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill will be in their interest for the West and that the US government or the UN will manipulate the elections to benefit Bawumia and allow the NPP to stay in power, then they are deceiving themselves. The majority of Ghanaians support the anti-homosexuality issue, not the NDC, so they should expect the power of the people.

In reality, the United States of America and the West should be the ones begging for money because the African continent possesses the necessary resources. However, here we are, African leaders pleading for financial assistance. However, regardless of how much money is paid to African governments by the governments of the West and the US, the legalization of homosexuality will never be permitted in Africa.