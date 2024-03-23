Can Ghana succeed in ending what God Almighty failed to stop in Sodom and Gomorrah in AD600?

23.03.2024 LISTEN

Popular celebrity entertainer Kweku Sintim Misa's joke about even God Almighty not being able to end homosexuality, by raining fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah, and wondering cheekily whether or not a law passed by Ghana's Parliament just might do the trick, is absolutely hilarious.

However, what many in Ghana still fail to recognise, is that the generously funded (by wealthy far-right extremists in America) anti-gay lobbyists in our country short-changed Mother Ghana, by not making it a precondition for passage of the new anti-LGBTQI+ law, that their well-heeled funders in the U. S. fund the transformation of boarding high schools nationwide, into world-class day second-cycle institutions, and fund the building of additional world-class day second-cycle schools, to the extent that children in communities across the entire landmass of our Republic, can stay at home, and imbibe true and proper Ghanaian traditional family values (whatever that is, lol), because they can walk short distances to attend said world-class second-cycle schools.

The question that a wise and aspirational African people desirous of living in an open, free and liberal democratic society (who understand clearly that sins of a sexual nature, are matters best left to individual sinners and their Maker, God Almighty), ought to ponder over is: Is it not an open secret in Ghana that boarding schools are the breeding grounds of same sex relationships, lol? Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, ooooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo....

Speaking personally, my position is akin to that stated in the edicts of the Roman Catholic Church's Vatican 11, which blesses and recommends compassion for homosexuals, but forbids intimacy/sex in same sex relationships. Simple. Being a mere mortal full of sin myself (with many skeletons in my wardrobe, lol), I refuse to interject myself into the relationship between any human being and God Almighty. That is presumptuous and abominable. Full stop. Case closed. Yoooooooo...

So, finally, for the information of the Kweku Sintim-Misas of our beloved country, Ghana may very well succeed in stopping what God Almighty failed to end, in AD600, in Sodom and Gomorrah, through the new anti-LGBTQI+ law approved and passed by our Nokofio big-brown-envelope parliamentarians - if Ghana's entire educational sector is prefinanced upfront, by the far-right Christian extremists in America, who fund anti-LGBTQI+ legislation across the Global South, for the next 30 years (index linked to inflation and based on prevailing dollar forex rates), and deposit the entirety of the projected budget in an escrow account at the Vatican Bank, with signatory mandates reserved for reigning Popes only, to stop our big-thieves-in-high-places from purloining it), lol. Simple. Case closed.