I Had A Dream Ghanaians Will Emancipate Themselves From The Torturing Government Of The NPP

Ghanaians are familiar with violent regimes that subjected their people to oppression and denied them better living conditions, health facilities, and justice, in several African nations, leading to civil unrest and violence. Sadly, the people are currently dealing with issues that keep them in substandard living conditions under an incompetent and thoughtless government that is only interested in retaining power; as a result, they wish to rig elections to impose a president who has failed as vice president.

I never leave out vote rigging when I write about Bawumia's aspirations to become president because, aside from the fact that most Ghanaians know he has no chance to challenge Mahama on any level, Bawumia is also known as the politician who, before being elected vice president, presented himself as an economic wizard who would make Ghana's economy seem like paradise, causing a wave of foreigners to swarm the country in search of employment. Little did the people know that Bawumia is a chronic liar.

On the podium, the NPP once boasted they have men when they named their economic team, but since they are liars, the government has let Ghanaians down so terribly that they are endorsing Bawumia, the failed economic wizard, since they have no one else. However, what the NPP administration has overlooked is that Ghanaians know Bawumia as a liar, regardless of how much they, including the media, elevate or market him to appear like a diamond, when in reality he is just a worthless coin.

It's a common misconception in the nation that Ghanaians are easily forgetful, but I don't believe this. The majority of people have changed their mindset since they have discovered that the same people, writers, columnists, and media outlets that denigrated Mahama and championed Akufo Addo's immoralities, which led to the collapse of the nation's economy, businesses, and investments, are also promoting Bawumia, That's why they are not interested in a failed vice president as president.

Ghana's political climate right now seems uncomfortable and even dangerous because the country's young people can become explosively enraged at the slightest provocation. The irrational behavior of NPP leaders like Justin Konduah, Richard Ahiagbah, and Ernest Owusu-Bempah, shows greater concern for the party's interests than the well-being of the oppressed. For example, Justin Koduah's assertion that “voting for Mahama will harm Ghana,” is not only provocative, but it also incites violence because everyone knows how the NPP has ruined the country.

If the NPP is unwilling to engage in dialogue with the populace and offer an apology for their role in the collapse of the country’s infrastructure and the power outage, they should stop playing tricks on the people’s intelligence by accusing Mahama of being the cause of their incompetence. This is what is progressively escalating the provocation, and the NPP will discover the actual nature of enraged Ghanaians if they do not exercise caution. Rex Omar stated, "The NPP is sitting on a time bomb," and I agree with him.

The NPP will be swiftly forced into opposition by Justin Koduah's deceptive campaign strategy, as most Ghanaians are incensed over how the NPP has destroyed Ghana and caused the country's infrastructure to collapse.

The NPP should realize that the majority of Ghanaians, who can no longer stand the lies, deceit, and wide spread corruption that have destroyed the country, are the ones who want to push them into the opposition but not the NDC. This is why the 2024 election will be particularly special in that the freedom that the suffering Ghanaians desire will be comparable to what happened in the Assin North.

Had Bawumia been a sincere Muslim, the Almighty Allah would have told him long ago that he would never be president of Ghana. I've mentioned this repeatedly, coming to the conclusion that the only way Bawumia can win the presidency is by manipulating the results of the elections, which will never occur because Jean Mensa's attempts will result in grave political violence. I wasn’t surprised when Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe reaffirmed that "Bawumia can only become president with stolen votes.”