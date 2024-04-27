Afenyo-Markin, Will You Vote For Hawa Koomson If You Live In This Kasoa Community?

When Ghanaian journalists are requested to visit the communities where NPP MPs represent them in parliament, many will be disappointed to learn that despite their boasting and that by the state-sponsored media's years of extolling the virtues of these MPs, their accomplishments have been covered up by a deceptive narrative that hides the party's incompetence. The same thing was done by Afenyo Markin, the Central Region's Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin stated on March 8, 2021, "Let's examine Hawa Koomson's performance concerning the area she oversaw for four years. She set herself apart. Take a look at how enthusiastic she was when answering questions regarding her previous workplace. How she addressed and elucidated her areas of expertise, contracts, and initiatives will demonstrate her competence. Can Afenyo-Markin enumerate for Ghanaians all of Hawa Koomson's accomplishments?

This unpleasant area was once a street, but inadequate drainage has made it unusable. Shockingly, Hawa Koomson, who is in charge of the area's development, was present at a funeral, but she chose not to take action.

Many lost their seats in the by-elections to choose NPP MPs, while some of them chose not to run again because, despite years of serving as community representatives, they were unable to advance their communities or enhance the quality of life for the populace. It is incomprehensible for Members of Parliament to be assigned tasks and then neglect their duties while continuously receiving their monthly salary. Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson, is one of these NPP politicians.

When I arrived in Ghana in June of last year, I went to several locations, including the National Identification Authority, the Pra River, the Takoradi port, Kasoa communities, and a few other locations, to look into issues that are affecting people's lives. All the information I gathered was published on the ModernGhana site for the government to know about the problems. One such article discusses the streets of the Kasoa-Ghana flag area, which have inadequate drainage and have been unusable for years.

The first report of the appalling state of the community infected with mosquitoes appeared on October 15, 2023, with the headline "These are the state of many Ghanaian roads and neighborhoods that a white man visiting the country notices." I had high expectations, but the appalling conditions in Kasoa stunned me because Akufo Addo had told Ghanaians that Mahama was corrupt and incompetent and that he would transform the country in 18 months when he becomes president.

Evidence of Hawa Koomson's presence at the funeral of the neighbor who lived near the road prone to mosquito infestation due to inadequate drainage

According to my research, Hawa Koomson is in charge of the community's developments in Kasoa; yet, over several years, the woman utterly ignored her responsibilities to improve the area for the locals. After the publication, someone sent me information that Hawa Koomson was recently at a funeral for a deceased resident. After receiving the MP's funeral photos, I published my second piece, "on November 14, 2023.

No one has even been to the location since October of last year, until today, April 27, 2024, and that includes Hawa Koomson, the person in charge of the development in that area. Why do those who are incapable of surviving in such circumstances expect other people to do so? For this reason, if Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin were a resident of that community, would he support or vote for Hawa Koomson in an election? Why have NPP officials, including President Akufo Addo, been so sluggish?

Politicians from the NPP are so lazy that they were unable to develop the party's stronghold in the Ashanti Region. Even though John Mahama, the former president, was responsible for almost all of the major projects, naive politicians like Annoh-Dompreh dared to declare that “Mahama’s decision to contest for president again is pathetic.” If Mahama's return is not a threat but rather pitiful, NPP leaders need to be celebrating rather than worrying.

Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as a writer, I have a responsibility to ensure that Ghana becomes a clean nation led by a government that genuinely cares about the impoverished. Since I do not see this happening under the NPP government, I believe it is time to write insightful articles to help Ghanaians elect a better leader in 2024 and to get rid of all incompetent politicians draining Ghana’s resources.